Entertainment Briefs - Oct. 6

These potters will have art displayed in the “Sharing the Fire” exhibit that will open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at The Crossing Arts Gallery in the Franklin Arts Center. Submitted

The Crossing Arts Alliance announces its new exhibit titled "Sharing the Fire" will open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at The Crossing Arts Gallery in the Franklin Arts Center and will run through Oct. 28.

The exhibit is a collaborative, individual sculptural and functional clay works from area potters Haddie Hadachek, Mike Weiss, Grant Boulanger, Jake Iten, Heather Kidd, Ken Omundson and Yvette Monstad.

Hadachek stated in a news release, "Wood firing is an art best shared. The kiln was originally built by Ken Omundson and me in the early 2000s. We started inviting potter friends to join us for the twice per year firings. Over the years, we've had potters from all over the country but our standard crew usually comes back to fire time after time. Several of these are former interns with me at Black Bear Pottery."

The exhibit is free and open to the public. For more information visit crossingarts.org or call 218-833-0416.

A Day Of The Dead exhibition to open

The New Bohemian Gallery presents its newest exhibition, "Dia De Los Muertos."

The exhibition featuring the artwork of eight artists will open with a reception from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and will run through Nov. 2 in the gallery located in the Franklin Arts Center. The exhibition is open to the public from 12:30-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, or by appointment.

This exhibition focuses on the Mexican holiday, Dia de los Muertos, which celebrates the life of family and friends who have passed. Not only celebrated in Mexico, but in countries all around the world, this annual ritual of the living communicating with the dead, brings rich color and history of the Mexican culture to this important event. The artists selected for this exhibition have created work that is both traditional and contemporary in nature, featuring many of the recognizable imagery, colors and themes from Dia de los Muertos beginnings. Many of the pieces are inspired by the holiday itself, but some reflect the artist's own interpretation of the cycles of life and death. Artwork created in the mediums of acrylic paintings, illustration, mixed media, sculpture, linocut prints and watercolor gouache will be on display.

Participating artists include Kelli Maag, Brandin Barón, Isaias Urrabazo, Joseph Magaña, Martin Nelson, Terri Huro-Torgerson, Selena Hautamaki and Cyrus Swann.

For more information contact the gallery at thenewbohemiangallery@gmail.com or by calling 218-839-5807.

Library book sale planned at mall

BAXTER—The Friends of the Brainerd Public Library will host its fall book sale from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on the southside of the Westgate Mall in Baxter. Book sellers are welcome after noon on Thursday.

Thousands of adult and children's fiction and nonfiction books in hardcover and paperback, as well as movies and audiobooks will be available, many priced at 50 cents or less. Most items are donated by the public or withdrawn from the Brainerd Public Library. On Saturday, there will be a $2 bag sale, where people can purchase an entire bag of books all $2.

All proceeds benefit the Friends of the Brainerd Public Library. For more information call the library at 829-5574.

Heartland Poets to meet

Heartland Poets, a local chapter of the League of Minnesota Poets, will meet from 6-9 p.m. Friday in the large room of the Brainerd Public Library. A poetry reading will open the meeting. Participants may bring their own or a favorite poet's work to share. Following the meeting will be a short discussion regarding upcoming literary events including the LOMP Fall Meeting on Oct. 15-16 at Arrowwood Lodge in Baxter. Heartland Poets will top off the night by sharing poems-in- progress. Copies are recommended so others can review and comment on your work. This meeting is free and open to the public.

Author event in Pequot set

PEQUOT LAKES—A publication reading of "Fire in the Village: New and Selected Stories" by Anishinabe-Ojibwe story-teller Anne M. Dunn, with music provided by Anne's daughter, musician Annie Humphrey, will take place at 4 p.m. today, Oct. 6, at the Pequot Lakes Community Library. The event is free and open to the public.

The book published this year by Holy Cow! Press gathers 75 stories from Dunn's out of print collections and includes 25 new stories. The cover art and interior illustrations are created by Humphrey, who will also perform with her mother at the publication event. The mother and daughter live near the Leech Lake reservation.

"Everyone knows a circle has no beginning and no end," Author and critic Beverly Slapin stated in an email release, "'In Fire in the Village,' Anishinabe elder and wisdom-sharer Anne M. Dunn shows us a world in which everything in creation has life, in which everything has volition, in which everything needs to be thanked and respected. It's a world inhabited by mischievous Little People and wise elders; by four-leggeds, two-leggeds, flying nations, swimmers and those who creep; by hovering spirits and the children who can see them, and by haunting flashbacks that just won't go away. Like points in a circle, each story has a place that informs the whole."

The 75 stories tell of how things came to be and how the humans came to understand their responsibilities to all creation. Stories of how the "Little People" can make huge things happen and how elders and children may be the only ones who understand and respect them. Stories

about why butterflies are beautiful but can't sing, why tamaracks drops needles in winter and why, every season, Anishinabeg give great thanks to the sap-giving maple trees. And stories of the horrors inflicted on innocent little children in the Indian residential schools and stories of internalized racism and stories of good, loving parents who are alcoholics.

This project was funded in part by a grant from the Anishinabe Fund of the Duluth-Superior Area Community Foundation.

Night of Fine Dining planned

DEERWOOD—A Night of Fine Dining will be 6 p.m. Oct. 28 at in Ruby's Dining Room at Ruttger's Bay Lake Lodge in Deerwood. Ruttger's Executive Chef Terry Dox will demonstrate preparation of the meal followed by a gourmet dining experience including a copy of the night's recipes for each diner.

Cost is $40 for members of Unlimited Learning and $45 for non-members. Checks can be sent for reservations to Unlimited Learning, P.O. Box 455, Deerwood, MN 56444. Deadline is Oct. 21.

Yoga this fall planned at Cultural Center

NEW YORK MILLS—The Cultural Center will host its fall yoga schedule.

There are several options for yoga including a Morning Senior/Gentle Yoga class from 9-10 a.m. Wednesdays with Ann Pate through Dec. 7 for $4 a class; and a weekly flow-style yoga class starting today, Oct. 6 that will be once per week, alternating on Wednesdays and Thursdays, with instructors Tamara Moore and Wendy Billie. Billie will teach on the first and third Thursdays from 6-7 p.m. and Moore will teach on the second and fourth Wednesdays from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Cost for Billie's class are $15 for drop-in, $55 for a five-class package, or $95 for a 10-class package. Cost of Moore's classes are $10 per class.

For more information, visit the Center's website at www.kulcher.org or call 218-385-3339

Auditions for play in Walker planned

WALKER—The Walker Bay Theater will host auditions for its Lux Radio show version of "It's a Wonderful Life" as a 1940s-style radio drama. Auditions will be 6-8:30 p.m. Monday at the theater in Walker.

Performances will be Nov. 26-27; and Dec. 4-5. Auditions are open to all ages.

The script was arranged by Walker Bay Theater and is based on the classic Frank Capra holiday movie. During the performance actors will "read" from a well-rehearsed script. Folly artists will create live sound effects during the performance.

"It's A Wonderful Life," the saga of George Bailey, the Everyman from the small town of Bedford Falls, whose dreams of escape and adventure have been quashed by family obligation and civic duty, whose guardian angel has to descent on Christmas Eve to save him from despair and to remind him by showing him what the world would have been like had he never been born that his has been, after all, a wonderful life. This adaptation has all the characters: George and Mary Hatch, Clarence, Uncle Billy, Violet and the Scrooge-like villain, Mr. Potter. This dramatization not only celebrates the faith of the season, it also celebrates the American philosophy of life: "hard work, fair play and the love and support of one's family and community will be rewarded," it states in a news release.

The release stated: "'It's a Wonderful Life' probably experienced its greatest commercial success from two radio play adaptations: one broadcast on March 10, 1947 by the Lux Radio Theatre, featuring James Stewart, Donna Reed and Victor Moore of the original cast, and another broadcast two years later on May 8, 1949, by the Hallmark Playhouse, starring just Stewart. While films were still developing as an art form, radio was at the peak of its popularity at the time. And without the forgettable Lionel Barrymore, and several production problems such as a kiss between Mary and George considered too intense for the screen or references to real places and persons, a radio play got at the heart of the story while bringing it to life with a live performance. But after the 1949 broadcast, and with the end of the 40s, it seemed that public consciousness of 'It's a Wonderful Life,' too, had come to an end."

Three whole decades later, in 1974, the copyright had lapsed due to a clerical error. Television stations, searching for movies to air around Christmas, chose to show the film. It took off, growing into a television staple in the late 1970s.

A portion of the proceeds will go to help a veteran family. For more information call 218-252-6553.

Wadena bookstore upcoming events

WADENA—An Open Book in Wadena is hosting the following free events in the community room on the lower level of Jefferson Square, unless otherwise noted.

• 6 p.m. today, Oct. 6, 13, 20 and 27, NAMI.

• All day Sunday, Literary Road Trip to Duluth to view a Shakespeare First Folio, Tweed Museum, University of Minnesota Duluth.

• 4 p.m. Oct. 12, 19 and 26, Magic, The Gathering Casual Play.

• 1 p.m. Oct. 22 and 29, Model Painting Workshop, Age of Sigmar (Warhammer).

• 1 p.m. Oct. 22 and 5:30 p.m. Oct. 24, Conversation Over Books: The Coincidence of Coconut Cake, The Uptown.

An Open Book will have reduced hours today, Oct. 6 and Friday and Oct. 14-16 as staff are attending the Heartland Fall Forum bookseller conference and ValleyCon 42, a comic book convention.

'Salon' Exhibit coming Oct. 14

LITTLE FALLS—Plans are well underway for this year's annual "Salon" exhibit with a reception from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 14 at Great River Arts in Little Falls, featuring live music by Harper's Chord and Sestri Poetry by Laura Hansen.

The exhibit is Artist Charles Gilbert Kapsner's own work. The "Salon" was first born in the 18-19th Century in Paris, France that allowed painters to work towards a goal of having a work judged into the annual "Salon" which was widely visited by patrons and the general public.

His idea for the "Salon" began in 2008 as a way to hold an event that united and celebrated the various artistic disciplines—visual, dance, music, singing, costumes, sculpture, poetry. Critically important was the inclusion of artists from the region.

This year will include drawings and painting, as well as etched stonework by Chris Welch which has a rich tradition dating back to the Egyptians and poetry by Hansen which uses the written word and its structure to evoke emotion. Music includes Eastern European folks songs (Sestri) and country/folk/Americana band Harper's Chord led by GRA's own Jill Moore.

"My vision is to blend local talent showcases and promotes the creative energy of people who live in the region—shattering the myth that creativity exists only in big cities. Bringing these various disciplines together for an evening is my way of making arts, and artists, accessible and enriching the community. 'The Salon' is designed with hopes that the audience explores other events, venues and supports the arts across disciplines, whether it's purchasing one-of-a-kind paintings, books, attending a concert or ballet, artists need patrons."

American Doll tea coming

CROSBY—The eighth annual American Girl Doll Afternoon Tea will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Jessie F. Hallett Memorial Library in Crosby.

Hosted by the JFHML Friends Foundation, this event will feature hospitality time, sit down refreshments and a craft activity.

Participants may bring along their American Girl doll or other doll and a friend. The event is geared for ages 5-12. Preregister by calling the library at 218-546-8005 to reserve your spot. Check out details on the library website at www.hallettlibrary.org or email at hallet@halletlibrary.com with any questions.

Verse Like Water receives record attendance

Now in its fifth year, the recent Verse Like Water event at Central Lakes College had a record attendance. About 400 people packed into the Chalberg Theatre and separate overflow room last Friday to hear Pulitzer Prize winning poet Vijay Seshadri hold a poetry reading and workshop.

Book Talk in Crosslake

CROSSLAKE—Crosslake Area Library will host a Book Talk by author/historian Marty Duncan at 2 p.m. Oct. 20.

Duncan's newest novel "The Pilot's Mate" tells the story of the Anunnaki who brought law, mathematics and astronomy to earth in the millennium before the Great Catastrophe. It is a story of an intelligent race who helped ancestors to domesticate animals and perfect strains of wheat and barley.

In earth's forgotten history an Anunnaki princess leads her people from a dying Mars to rebuild an old village in the years before nuclear war destroyed Sodom and Mohenjo Daro. "The Pilot's Mate" is the story of Celiste and Deem, two lovers who agree to mate during the evacuation to earth. It is her story of survival while Deem is missing for 90 days. It is the Anunnaki story of gold mines in South Africa, temples in Sumeria and the Great Pyramid in Egypt.

"The ancient stories from India portray the high lords conducting battles in Vimanas, a flying device armed with rockets and laser weapons. They were 'Lords' who controlled advanced technology; their world was destroyed twice by comets," Duncan stated in a news release. He will also read from his novel, answer questions and sign copies of his book.

Duncan is a veteran school superintendent who served six school districts for 30-plus years and taught English and Journalism at Fairmont High School.

Youth Choir at St. Francis Music Center

LITTLE FALLS—Kids Sing! is a youth choir for ages 5 to 15 offered by St. Francis Music Center in Little Falls. The group is free and welcomes all youth who want to sing.

Kids Sing! will meet from 6-6:45 p.m. Thursdays at the Music Center starting Oct. 20. The group will meet for six weeks and then perform at the St. Francis Community Chorale's Christmas Concert at 2 p.m. Dec. 4.

Vicki Spofford will direct the choir. The chorale groups at St. Francis Music Center are made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

To sign up or for more information, visit www.sfmusiccenter.org or contact St. Francis Music Center at 320-632-0637.