We Are the Sultans

The Sultans of String Drew Birston on bass, Chris McKhool on fiddle, Kevin Laliberté on guitar and Chendy Leon on hand percussion will perform Oct. 29 in the Chalberg Theatre at Central Lakes College in Brainerd. Submitted

Featuring a repertoire of genre-hopping world music from Celtic reels and flamenco, to Gypsy-jazz, Arabic, Cuban and South Asian rhythms, the Sultans of String will perform Oct. 29 in the Chalberg Theatre at Central Lakes College in Brainerd.

The 7:30 p.m. concert is part of the Cultural Arts Series of the Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center.

Series Producer Patrick Spradlin heard the Sultans of String for the first time when he was at a performing arts conference in Kansas City and heard them perform a 20 minute showcase of their work.

"I knew right then they'd be part of this series," Spradlin stated in a news release.

Hailing from Toronto, Canada, Sultans of String's CDs have hit No. 1 across Canada on Top Ten national radio charts, and have received multiple awards and accolades, including two JUNO (Canada's Grammy) nominations, first place in the International Songwriter Contest out of 15,000 entries; and two Canadian Folk Music Awards, plus electrifying performances on stage and in recording with special guest artists including Paddy Moloney and The Chieftains, David Bromberg, Alex Cuba, Ruben Blades and Ken Whiteley.

The award-winning Sultans of String's new release, "Subcontinental Drift," they serve up a blend of ragas, reels and rumbas with special guest, sitar master Anwar Khurshid, featured in the Oscar winning film "Life of Pi."

"There is something magical about joining the world music rhythms we play, but with pop sensibilities and forms and lengths, and blending that with the music of the East," Chris McKhool, bandleader and violinist stated in a news release.

McKhool, who has performed with Jesse Cook and Pavlo, was awarded a Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal for his work in creating community through music. He grew up in a Lebanese-Egyptian house bursting with music and diversity. Growing up, he was fed a steady diet of musicality alongside Middle Eastern cuisine and violin lessons. When McKhool first heard founding guitarist Kevin Laliberté's Jesse Cook rumba rhythm, their musical synergy created Sultans of String's signature sound—the intimate and playful relationship between violin and guitar, the news release stated. The duo grew, featuring musical friends as bassmaster Drew Birston, Cuban percussionist Rosendo Chendy Leon, guitarist Eddie Paton and special guests such as The Chieftains' Paddy Moloney.

Sultans of String have been touring North America for the last several years. Equally at home in a concert series, folk or jazz club, or festival setting, they have been featured at many forums such as JUNOFest, legendary jazz club Birdland in New York City, the renowned Celtic Connections Festival in the United Kingdom and California's hip music scene, including the San Jose Jazz Festival. They recently sold out at Toronto's Carnegie Hall and performed with Toronto, Vancouver, Edmonton, Stratford, Ontario and Niagara Symphony Orchestras, as well with Kingsfield POPS festival in Maine. Sultans of String also perform for youth, and perform pops, Christmas and family/education shows with symphonies. Sultans of String were recently filmed by MPBN's Maine Arts! in a feature concert, and performed live on BBC TV, Irish National Radio, and the internationally syndicated shows WoodSongs, World Cafe and on SiriusXM in Washington.

Tickets for Sultans of Swing are available online at www.clcmn.edu/arts or from the CLC Box Office at 218-855-8199.

The show is sponsored by Breen and Person, Ltd. The entire CLC Performing Arts Center season is made possible in part by an operating grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.