Laughter, magic and grief: Author shares stories in Pequot

Chelsey Perkins/Brainerd Dispatch Anne Dunn's latest book, "Fire in the Village," was the subject of an author's reading Thursday at the Pequot Lakes Community Library.

Chelsey Perkins/Brainerd Dispatch One of Annie Humphrey's CDs, "Edge of America," was available for purchase at Thursday's event along with others.

Chelsey Perkins/Brainerd Dispatch Anne Dunn reads a selection from her newest book, "Fire in the Village," to a crowd of nearly 50 people Thursday at the Pequot Lakes Community Library.

"I like stories that have quite a bit of magic in them," Dunn said. "But I also like them to, when you hear it you think, 'That could really happen.' So you start to believe your own magic."

Nearly 50 people packed into a small room Thursday at the Pequot Lakes Community Library to listen to the local Anishinabe-Ojibwe author read from her new collection of short stories, "Fire in the Village." The book contains 50 stories selected from previous collections and 25 new stories, totaling one for each year of Dunn's 75 years of life. Dunn, who lives near the Leech Lake reservation, shared several of her tales with those in attendance, accompanied by the singing and guitar playing of her daughter, Annie Humphrey.

Her tellings elicited a range of reactions in the room, from laughter to wonder to realization. As for what Dunn hopes her audience will get from her stories, she said, "Whatever they feel like feeling."

Several of those Dunn shared were generally lighthearted, but woven through them were feelings of grief and trauma. In one tale, "Frybread Mountain," Dunn tells the story of a woman who walked from Leech Lake to the land of the Lac Courte Oreilles tribe near Hayward, Wis. The woman wished to build a monument to frybread out of frybread, and recruited other women in the village to take part in its construction. The women became known as the Frybread Sisters Constructors Extraordinaire and built a massive mountain of frybread—so large, it was visible from Hayward.

Once it was completed, the women gathered to celebrate, because "that's what you do when you build a mountain," Dunn said.

They added to the monument each year, and went sledding down the mountain in the wintertime. At a certain point, Dunn said, the men in the village became concerned the women were having too much fun and casino revenues were down. The government became involved, writing 4,000-page reports on the situation and developing mice that could only eat frybread. Soon, the mountain was destroyed by the mice, who then died when there was no more frybread to eat.

"There's a little grief in there, but there's a lot of laughter," Dunn said.

Between Dunn's tales of talking yellow dogs, little people and magic drums, Humphrey played and sang some original songs and her own versions of others' music. She also shared the meaning behind many of the songs, including some inspired by her own activism against oil pipelines and the activism of two recently departed Native American artists—John Trudell and Jim Boyd.

Humphrey relayed a conversation she had with Trudell shortly before his death, when she asked him about whether he sometimes just wanted to garden instead of always worrying about the world's ills. Trudell was a Native American rights activist, including with the American Indian Movement.

"You take care of the tomatoes, and I'll keep the beasts out of your garden," Humphrey said was Trudell's answer.

The song that followed about Trudell brought one woman in the audience to tears, who later said she knew Trudell personally.

The hour-long reading event ended with a rendition of Jackson Browne's "Rock Me on the Water," to which nearly everyone sang along. Dunn arose from her armchair and grabbed the hands of members of the audience, beckoning them to dance.

Dunn said this most recent collection of her stories is her favorite of all those she's published, stories she described as "almost true."

"Kids grow up so fast that they forget about magic when they're in the fifth grade, so maybe they won't like my magic stories," Dunn said. "But when they get old like me, they're going to love it. I probably never really fell out of love with magic, but right now, I rely on it. You can tell a story any way you want to, and if you have magic, it will turn out just perfect."