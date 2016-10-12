Entertainment Briefs - Oct. 13

Last year's Oktoberfest in Deerwood. This year's event is scheduled at Ruttger’s Bay Lake Lodge Oct. 21-23. Submitted photo

Lynn Foote and Mary Aulie hold the memorial violas that honor Rebecca Jones one of the founders of the Great River Strings. Submitted

DEERWOOD— A touch of Bavaria returns to Ruttger's Bay Lake Lodge Oct. 21-23 with one of the region's most popular Oktoberfest celebrations. The festivities feature live entertainment, traditional German food and drinks, an arts and crafts fair and much more.

Ruttger's first celebrated Oktoberfest in 1985 as a way to honor the Ruttger family's German heritage and as a fun event for its guests. Oktoberfest has grown each year, becoming a multi-generational experience with more than 3,000 visitors expected to attend this year's celebration.

"What started humbly has become an annual tradition for many people," Ruttger's President Chris Ruttger stated in a news release. "We're proud that our resort guests and the surrounding community look forward to Oktoberfest each year, rain or shine."

The popularity of Ruttger's Oktoberfest has spread beyond the Brainerd lakes area. Last year, it was voted runner up for most popular event in the state by readers of Minnesota Meetings + Events Magazine, trailing only the Minnesota State Fair.

"The root of Oktoberfest's success is simple. It's a lot of fun, just like the original in Munich," Ruttger said.

The festivities begin Oct. 21 with Harvest Buffet Dinner Shows featuring the famous Concord Singers of New Ulm, Alpensterne band from Mayer and The Narren of New Ulm.

The arts and crafts fair with more than 150 vendors will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 22 and complements the food, beverage choices, entertainment and music running all afternoon. Children's activities include face painting, balloon twisting and a wandering stilt walker. The Concord Singers, Alpensterne and the Narren of New Ulm are on stage at 11 a.m.

The celebrated Oktoberfest Dinner Buffet will be Oct. 22, with all the favorite German specialties. Bay Lake Volksmusikkapelle performs in the buffet area and Alpensterne is again on stage in Ruby's Dining Room. After dinner, guests head upstairs to the ballroom to join in family bingo.

Reservations are required for the dinner buffets, but the arts and crafts fair and the daytime events are free admission. For more information call Ruttger's Bay Lake Lodge at 218-678-2885.

Lakes Area Singles dance

The fall dance sponsored by the Lakes Area Singles will be 7:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday at the Old Waterfall, north of Baxter on Highway 371.

The Agates will perform a variety of music.

There is a $5 admission fee or free admission with a new or renewed paid one year membership of $24.

Singles age 40 or older are welcome.

For more information, call Mary at 218-829-5297.

State poet event coming

BAXTER—Heartland Poets, a local chapter of the League of Minnesota Poets, will host the 2016 Fall LOMP meeting planned Saturday and Sunday at Arrowwood Lodge at Brainerd Lakes in Baxter.

LouAnn Shepard Muhm is the keynote speaker and will address participants regarding "The Poet's Harvest: Gleaning Inspiration From Every Moment." After her talk, Muhm will be available to sign her book.

Muhm is a poet and teacher from northern Minnesota. Her poems have appeared in many journals and anthologies. She was a finalist for the Creekwalker Poetry Prize and the Late Blooms Postcard Series. Muhm is a two-time recipient of the Minnesota State Arts Board Artist Initiative Grant in Poetry and has been awarded scholarships from the Key West Literary Seminar, Vermont Studio Center and Sierra Nevada College. Her chapbook, "Dear Immovable" was published in 2006 by Pudding House Press. Her full-length poetry collection "Breaking the Glass," published by Loonfeather Press in 2008, was a finalist for the Midwest Book Award in Poetry. Muhm holds a master of fine arts in poetry from Sierra Nevada College.

Little Falls artist work being used in publication

Minnesota Watercolor Society is using Little Falls artist Kathy Braud's watercolor image for publications in Flying Colors: Minnesota Watercolor Society Fall Exhibition 2016.

Braud has her art work displayed in Little Falls stores, in the Crosslake Annual Art Show, the Crossing Arts Alliance, the Franklin Arts Center Resident Artist Gallery and the Minnesota State Fair.

Braud's watercolor painting "Four Clucks" just returned from a three-month featured exhibit at the Plaines Art Museum in Fargo, ND. It also was accepted into the 23rd National Juried Watermedia Exhibition this year for the Red River Watercolor Society.

The artist also had a Five Wing Art Council grant for a group artists show with Dan Mondloch and Kerry Kupferschmidt at the Jaques Art Center in Aitkin last summer.

Veteran voices exhibit coming to Little Falls

LITTLE FALLS—Great River Arts, in partnership with the Minnesota Humanities Center, Saturday presents "An Evening of Stories with Veterans' Voices."

The presentation will be from 7-9 p.m. on site at Great River Arts and is free for the public to attend.

Audience members will welcome Minnesota Veterans to the stage to share their well-crafted stories which will be told live. On stage will be five to seven men and women veterans who have bravely served in a wide variety of combat and noncombat roles. They will share stories that touch on the life of a veteran and the experience of military service—from the Air Force Academy, deep-sea diver training and peacekeeping missions in Bosnia to stories of family life, overcoming obstacles and growing up back home.

Veterans' Voices draws on the power of the humanities, honoring and recognizing the stories and contributions of Minnesota Veterans in their own voice through plays, art, discussion groups and the annual Veterans' Voices Award. The Moth Community Program offers workshops and performance opportunities to people who are under-represented or unheard. The program teaches people how to shape experiences into well-crafted stories and share them with members of their communities and beyond.

Cultural Center hosts concert and more

NEW YORK MILLS—The Cultural Center in New York Mills is hosting Corey Medina and Brothers at 7:30 p.m. Friday for a concert showcasing his blend of blues, rock, indie, soul and folk. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Musing about the numerous Medina bookings in northern Minnesota, Michael Dagen, executive director of the Nemeth Art Center in Park Rapids, states in a news release, "Corey Medina's soulful style of blues is one of the hottest acts going in the region right now."

Medina was born and raised in the small town of Shiprock, New Mexico, on the Navajo Reservation. In 2012 he relocated to Bemidji. His early musical influences came out of what his mom and uncles listened to: blues, classic country, soul, classic rock and metal. Growing up with a single mom and a rebellious heart, Medina quickly learned what the "blues" are and what it means to create that music.

"I've been into music, just in general growing up with my parents, well my mom and my uncle, but I finally started playing guitar around 12 or 13," Medina stated. "By the time I got to high school, I joined a band. So yeah, I started playing all around the reservation."

Medina loves to write and play music, his mission is to spread a message of hope and encouragement to every tribe and tongue who has felt hopeless and held back in life by fear, shame and hurt.

Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door. Center members receive a $2 discount on tickets and students get in for $5. To reserve tickets or for more information go online at www.kulcher.org or call the center at 218-385-3339.

The Cultural Center also has other events happening, including the New Nordic Art Show. This exhibit runs through Nov. 12, with a reception from 5-6:30 p.m. Friday.

The exhibition, which features Nordic-inspired work with nouveau twists, highlights the work of Elise Forer, a printmaker from Fergus Falls who now resides in Chicago. Forer is both a practicing and teaching artist who received her degree at Minnesota State University Moorhead. Upon moving to Chicago she began work at Spudnik Press and serves as the lead of Pre Press for Paper Source.

Forer's work has been shown nationally, and she is an Artist-in-Residence at the Plains Art Museum in Fargo this month. Her work often focuses on iconography from her Nordic heritage and political commentary, most commonly environmental issues.

Other Nordic-inspired works by mesh and fiber artist Kristi Kuder, ceramicist Michael J. Strand, and others will be on display.

Kuder stated her objet d'art, "Wire mesh has a unique quality of both reflecting and filtering light which creates an elusive presence about the vessels and sculptures I create."

Strand's work often scrutinizes the function of art and craft in contemporary society. An art professor and Head of Visual Arts at North Dakota State University in Fargo, Strand lectures in institutions ranging from the Smithsonian American Art Museum to The Model in Ireland to multiple universities in Brazil. In May, Strand opened a solo show in Taipei, Taiwan and his criticism has been published internationally.

The Cultural Center also will host monthly events on the Second Thursday, where a local volunteer invites singers and speakers, bards and balladeers to perform prospective pieces for the crowd gathered. This month, the mic is open from 7-9 p.m. tonight, Oct. 13.

Each Open Mic Night is open to all and free to attend.

Great River Strings honor founder

LITTLE FALLS—The Great River Strings said goodbye to Rebecca Jones one of its founders on March 3, 2014. She was a driving force bringing people together who were passionate about playing music, had a strong desire to improve their skills and nurture the enjoyment of quality string music in our area.

To honor her memory a fund was started to purchase a viola that could be used by beginning students to encourage them to play the viola which was Becki's instrument of choice. Due to the donations of the community the orchestra was able to purchase two different size student violas which were inscribed with her name. These instruments are available to anyone to use as long as they will practice or play the viola.

Jones' legacy will live on through the music created by these instruments. For more information call Lynn at 218-678-3034.

'She Loves Me' cast announced

PEQUOT LAKES — Director Michael Sander, Pine River, has announced the cast of "She Loves Me," a musical to be staged by Pequot Lakes Community Theatre on Nov. 11-13 and 18-20 in the Pequot Lakes High School auditorium.

The funny plot may be familiar from such movies as "You've Got Mail" and "The Shop around the Corner." It centers on two people who work together in a cosmetics shop and can't abide one another. However, without their knowledge, each has secretly fallen in love with letters from the other.

It is the story of a pair of "lonely hearts" colleagues and eccentric characters around them.

The cast: Travis Chaput, Aitkin; Laura Oldham, Amanda Longie, Sharon Hartley and Phylipe Bell, all of Baxter; Laura Marsolek and Eric Boyles, both of Brainerd; Marjorie Harris, Breezy

Point; Gary Binda, Crosslake; Michelle Glynn, Nisswa; C.J. Anderson, Peter Herzog, Brianna

Engels, and Heather Pearson, all of Pequot Lakes; Ben Gordon and Tim Leagjeld, both of Pine

River.

For information on tickets go to www.glapa.info or call Pequot Lakes Community Education at 218-568- 9200.

Lauren Nickisch, Pequot Lakes, is vocal director; Leagjeld is set designer; Hartley is costumer; Stephanie White, Brainerd, is stage manager and choreographer; Jared Foss, Brainerd, is technical director; Renee Anderson, Pequot Lakes, is rehearsal accompanist; Debra Binda, Crosslake, is accompaniment technician; and Gary Binda is props manager.

The performance is sponsored by Breezy Point Resort and presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.