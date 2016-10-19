'She Loves Me' to hit Pequot Lakes stage

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 11, 12, 18 and 19, and 2 p.m. Nov. 13 and 20.

Organizers state the wonderfully funny plot may be familiar from movies such as "You've Got Mail" and "The Shop around the Corner." Set in a cosmetics shop in 1934 Budapest, Hungary, it is the story of a pair of "lonely hearts" colleagues and eccentric characters around them.

"This musical was recently revived in a smash Broadway production," Director Michael Sander, Pine River, stated in a news release. "It provides a fresh, melody-filled perspective for audiences of all ages."

"She Loves Me" follows nervous saleswoman Amalia and Georg, a shy assistant manager, as they work together while disliking each other from the very beginning. He thinks she's stuck up, and she thinks he's arrogant and mean.

But each rapturously writes to a lonely hearts pen pal when the work day is done, and it doesn't take long for the audience to see that they're in love without realizing it.

Inevitably through some of the most iconic songs in the musical theatre canon, including "Vanilla Ice Cream," "She Loves Me," "Will He Like Me?" Georg and Amalia discover the truth as well and rejoice in their love for each other at the story's sweet and musically delightful conclusion.

The cast includes: Travis Chaput, Aitkin, as Georg; Laura Oldham, Baxter, as Amalia; and eccentric characters include flirtatious Ilona, played by Laura Marsolek, Brainerd; suave and self-centered salesman Steven is Eric Boyles, Brainerd; fretful, middle-aged salesman Ladislov is Ben Gordon, Pine River; ambitious delivery boy Arpad is Phylipe Bell, Baxter stern shop owner Maraczek is CJ Anderson, Pequot Lakes; private eye Keller is Peter Herzog, Pequot Lakes; and a smug head waiter is Tim Leagjeld, Pine River.

The cast includes customers, café patrons and carolers played by Gary Binda, Crosslake; Brianna Engels and Heather Pearson, Pequot Lakes; Michelle Glynn, Nisswa; Marjorie Harris, Breezy Point; and Sharon Hartley and Amanda Longie, Baxter.

Tickets are $14 adults, $12 seniors age 60 or older and $10 for youth 18 and under.

For more information or to purchase tickets go to www.glapa.info or call Pequot Lakes Community Education at 218-568- 9200.

Lauren Nickisch, Pequot Lakes, is vocal director; Leagjeld is set designer; Hartley is costumer; Stephanie White, Brainerd, is stage manager and choreographer; Jared Foss, Brainerd, is technical director; Renee Anderson, Pequot Lakes, is rehearsal accompanist; Debra Binda, Crosslake, is accompaniment technician; and Gary Binda is props manager.

The performance is sponsored by Breezy Point Resort and presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.