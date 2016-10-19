Diana Jones to hit Grassroots Stage

"Diana Jones had always felt an inexplicable attraction to rural southern music, so when she located her birth family in the foothills of the Smoky Mountains, her deep affinity for traditional folks and Appalachian music began to make sense," Grassroots organizers stated in a news release.

Jones, based in New York and Nashville, who grew up in the northeast with no art or music in her home, is the adopted daughter of a chemical engineer. In her late 20s she found her birth family in east Tennessee, and ever since she has been earning a reputation as one of the premier artists in the folk music/Americana world.

Her 2006 recording, "My Remembrance of You," earned her a nomination as Best Emerging Artist at the Folk Alliance Awards, leading to tours with Richard Thompson and Mary Gauthier, appearances at folk festivals on both sides of the Atlantic and covers of her songs by Gretchen Peters and Joan Baez.

Her next recordings, "Better Times Will Come" in 2009 and "High Atmosphere in 2011," confirmed her stature. Her latest release, "Museum of Appalachia Recordings" in 2013 was released in the United Kingdom and Europe in July by Proper Records and in the United States by Goldmine Records. She maintains an active touring schedule in Europe, UK, Ireland, and the US.

Jones has performed and toured with Nanci Griffith, Richard Thompson, Steve Earle and Janis Ian.

"She approaches the mountain-ballad tradition not as a curiosity or antique," the New York Times stated, "but as a renewable vernacular that's just as capable of speaking to the human condition now as it was 80 years ago."

The Live Well Nightclub and Coffee Bar is located in the Journey Church next to the school in Nisswa.

Grassroots Concerts are made possible in part by a grant provided by the Five Wings Arts Council with funds through the Minnesota State Legislature. Grassroots Concerts is a nonprofit under the Internal Revenue Code.

Concert general admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12 with listening attention, when accompanied by an adult. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for seating preference.

At each concert, nonperishable food and cash donations are welcomed, with donations delivered to local food shelves by Grassroots volunteers.

For information go to www.grassrootsconcerts.org or vsit its Facebook page.