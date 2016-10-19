Entertainment Briefs - Oct. 20

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at GRA in Little Falls, with music at 7:30 p.m. For tickets call 320-632-0960 or buy them online at greatart.org/live for $16, or $20 at the door.

Named in honor of Bill Monroe, "The Father of Bluegrass Music," Monroe Crossing performs an electrifying blend of classic bluegrass, bluegrass gospel and heartfelt originals. Their musicianship and on-stage rapport have entertained audiences across the United States, Canada and Europe.

Among their many honors, Monroe Crossing was awarded "Bluegrass Album of the Year" by the Minnesota Music Academy in 2003. In 2007, they were inducted into the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame. They' been selected twice to showcase at the annual "World of Bluegrass" convention hosted by the International Bluegrass Music Association and have appeared twice at Carnegie Hall in New York City. In 2016, Monroe Crossing will be the first Minnesota bluegrass band to perform in South Korea.

Whether playing traditional bluegrass, bluegrass gospel, original bluegrass or even songs outside the bluegrass genre, Monroe Crossing is one of the most active acts on the bluegrass scene today, organizers stated in a news release.

Weekend of comedy at Legion

Hunting Widows Weekend of Comedy is coming for an 8 p.m. show Nov. 5 at the Brainerd American Legion.

The comedy show will feature Jodie Maruska, Rox Tarrant and Mary Kelly.

The comedy show includes dinner at 6 p.m. Cost of dinner, which will be a barbeque rib dinner, and show is $26 and show alone is $15. Tickets are on sale at the legion by calling 218-829-2249.

Screening of movie planned at CLC

Community members and students are invited Tuesday to a screening of the movie "Iron jawed Angels" to be played in the Chalberg Theatre at Central Lakes College in Brainerd. There will be two screenings, at noon and 6 p.m.

The event is hosted by CLC's Office of Equity and Inclusion, the CLC Diversity Club, CLC Student Life and the American Association of University Women of Brainerd.

"We believe anyone who watches this film will no longer discount the importance of voting," Saundra Martell, on behalf of AAUW, stated in an email release. "AAUW is the nation's leading voice promoting equity and education for women and girls. Founded in 1881, AAUW initially worked to make college educations available to women. In 1915, AAUW adopted a resolution in favor of women's suffrage, recognizing that only by voting could women ensure themselves and their daughters equal educational opportunities. From that day to this, AAUW has worked to increase women's political influence by registering voters and by educating voters on issues important to women, girls and families.

Writing contest winners announced

Brainerd Writers Alliance announces the winners of the 2016 Writing Contest.

• In Creative Nonfiction: first place, Sara Gall, Anoka; second place, Mary Lou Branvik, St. Paul; Honorable Mention, Norma Thorstadt Knapp, Alexandria.

• Fiction: first place, Sandra Clough, Burnsville; second place, Michael Knuth, Pequot Lakes.

• Poetry: first place, Laura Hansen, Little Falls; second place, Sue Bruns, Bemidji; Honorable Mentions, Patricia Kester, Lilydale, Mary Lou Brandvik, St. Paul and Amy Rea, Eden Prairie.

The Brainerd Writers Alliance will host the 2016 Fall Writer's Festival from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Northland Arboretum. This year's guest speaker is Angela Foster who will speak on "Finding the Story." Foster's work has been published in Minnesota Literature, Talking Stick, Dust and Fire, Otter Tail Review and several other publications. Foster is an award winning writer of poetry and creative non-fiction. She also teaches at the Loft Literary Center in Minneapolis.

Festival seating is limited so organizers state people should pre-register. Register and pay by mail by sending a checks payable to BWA Festival Chair, 6584 Parkview Circle, Baxter, MN 56425; checks must arrive by Saturday; or register by email at brainerdwriters@gmail.com or call 218-828-7750 by Monday to hold your spot.

Cost is $25 which includes a catered lunch

Saturday Kaleidoscope class planned

AITKIN—A Saturday Kaleidoscope class, 'Don't Spill the Beans' will be 10-11:30 a.m. Nov. 12 at the Jaques Art Center.

The class will create a Thanksgiving type motif using all kinds of dried seeds. Kaleidoscope is for adults and children. Then at the center from 1-3 p.m., there will be an "Enhance Your Coloring Style" class with Mark Lemire, who is the past art teacher at McGregor Schools. Participants will enjoy learning how to successfully blend and shade your art. People should bring their own colored pencils and coloring book.

Other things going on at Jaques is luncheon tickets for "First Dibs" to be Nov. 8 are for sale. Ticket holders will get a sneak peek and opportunity to purchase items at the annual Christmas Marketplace opening Nov. 9. Call to reserve for classes or events 218-927-2363.

The center also stated in a release that "The "Landscapes of Minnesota" oil paintings exhibit by Bill Moeger is getting rave reviews from visitors. The display will be up until Nov. 3.

The Tuesday Art Club met Oct. 11 at the Jaques where many types of art and artists were represented. Ceramics were glazed and the kiln was loaded. James Bzura played a song he wrote about Francis Lee Jaques and the Jaques Art Center. Club members invite anyone who loves art or loves to make art to join them on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month.

'Soup, Sandwich and a Song'

STAPLES—"Soup, Sandwich and a Song," will be 12:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at Staples Alliance Church. Doors for the concert which is a fundraiser for the Staples Area Women's Chorus open at noon.

This annual event will be a soup and sandwich lunch with a dessert to top off the luncheon. During the meal, the Staples chorus, under the direction of director, Rob Freelove, will

entertain the audience with a wide variety of music. Freelove continues to introduce the chorus to new music with hopes that with an affordable ticket price, an early Saturday afternoon concert and a program of lighter music that the Staples Alliance Church Fellowship Hall will be full.

This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriate.

Tickets can be purchased from choir members, at the door, Markus Hair Design in Motley, Nelson Insurance Agency and the Staples World offices. Tickets will not be available at the door if they are sold out in advanced.

Sip and Savor event coming

STAPLES—The Staples Motley Chamber of Commerce will host a Sip and Savor social event from 6-8:30 p.m. Friday at the Staples Community Center.

The Chamber is working with area on and off sale liquor businesses who will showcase more than 12 different vendors with samples of their products just in time for the holidays. Attendees will be able to sample beer, wine and hors d'oeuvres from local sponsors.

Some of the sponsors are Ernie's Food Market, The Liquor Depot, Lefty's, Motley Discount Liquor, Twisted Sisters, Jon's Foods, Morey's, KWAD, KEYL and KSKK.

Tickets are available with chamber board members or at their office, Nelson's Insurance, Staples World and from the sponsors.

For more information call the chamber at 218-894- 3974