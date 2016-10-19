Performing Arts - Oct. 20

CLC Cultural Arts Series

The American Boychoir concert, 2 p.m. Nov. 6, Tornstrom Auditorium, part of the Cultural Arts Series of the CLC Performing Arts Center. To purchase tickets go to www.clcmn.edu/arts or call 218-855-8199.

'Flowers for Algernon'

"Flowers for Algernon," presented by the Brainerd Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2-5, with an additional 2 p.m. matinee on Nov. 5, Chalberg Theatre. To purchase tickets go to www.clcmn.edu/arts or call 218-855-8199.

Geritol Frolics

This year's show will feature a selection of music from the days of "Your Hit Parade."

Performance dates are 7 p.m. Oct. 20 and 29 and 2:30 p.m. Oct. 21-23, 27, 28 and 30.

Tickets are $18 and $20. Tickets are available online at www.geritolfrolics.com and at the box office at Franklin Arts Center. Tickets may be purchased at the box office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday or by calling 218-825-4993.

NISSWA

Grassroots Concerts series

Diana Jones, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28, Live Well Nightclub and Coffee Bar. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. General admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12 with listening attention, when accompanied by an adult. For more information go to www.grassrootsconcerts.org, Grassroots Concerts Facebook page.

LITTLE FALLS

14 Fridays event series

Monroe Crossing, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28, Great River Arts. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with music at 7:30 p.m. For tickets call 320-632-0960 or buy them online at greatart.org/live for $16, or $20 at the door.

PEQUOT LAKES

'She Loves Me'

Pequot Lakes Community Theater presents "She Loves Me," 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 11, 12, 18 and 19, and 2 p.m. Nov. 13 and 20, Pequot Lakes High School Theater. Tickets are $14 adults, $12 seniors age 60 or older and $10 for youth 18 and under. Tickets go to www.glapa.info or call Pequot Lakes Community Education at 218-568- 9200.