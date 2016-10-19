Special Events - Oct. 20

BRAINERD

Night with the Stars

Mounted Eagles Therapeutic Horsemanship's annual "A Night with the Stars" fundraising event, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, The Woods Event Center off County Highway 3. Advanced tickets are $35 per person and are available at www.mountedeagles.org or by calling 218-568-3968 or 218-829-4440; or $40 at the event. A table for eight may be purchased for $250.

Weekend of Comedy

Hunting widows weekend of comedy, 8 p.m. Nov. 5, Brainerd American Legion. Show with dinner at 6 p.m. is $26 and show alone is $15. Tickets are on sale at the legion by calling 218-829-2249.

Movie Screening

Screening of "Iron jawed Angels," noon and 6 p.m., Tuesday, Chalberg Theatre at Central Lakes College.

Writer's festival

Brainerd Writers Alliance to host 2016 Fall Writer's Festival, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 29, Northland Arboretum. Register and pay by mail by sending a checks payable to BWA Festival Chair, 6584 Parkview Circle, Baxter, MN 56425; checks must arrive by Saturday; or register by email at brainerdwriters@gmail.com or call 218-828-7750 by Monday to hold your spot.

Cost is $25 which includes lunch.

CROSBY

American Doll Tea

American Girl Doll Afternoon Tea, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Oct. 20, Jessie F. Hallett Memorial Library. Preregister by calling the library at 218-546-8005 to reserve your spot.

CROSSLAKE

Book Talk

Book Talk by author/historian Marty Duncan of "The Pilot's Mate," 2 p.m. today, Oct. 20.

DEERWOOD

Night of Fine Dining

A Night of Fine Dining, 6 p.m. Oct. 28, Ruby's Dining Room at Ruttger's Bay Lake Lodge. Cost is $40 for members of Unlimited Learning and $45 for non-members. Checks can be sent for reservations to Unlimited Learning, P.O. Box 455, Deerwood, MN 56444. Deadline is Oct. 21.

Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest, Friday-Sunday, Ruttger's Bay Lake Lodge. Reservations are required for the dinner buffets, but the arts and crafts fair and the daytime events are free admission. For more information call Ruttger's Bay Lake Lodge at 218-678-2885.

STAPLES

Soup and Sandwich

Soup, Sandwich and a Song," 12:30 p.m. Oct. 29, Staples Alliance Church. Doors open at noon. Tickets can be purchased from choir members, at the door, Markus Hair Design in Motley, Nelson Insurance Agency and the Staples World offices. Tickets will not be available at the door if they are sold out in advanced.

Sip and Savor

Staples Motley Chamber of Commerce to host a Sip and Savor social event, 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, Staples Community Center.