Entertainment Briefs - Oct. 27

The structure of the play covers the interweaving of the lives of the March girls, Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy and Laurie; and the boy next door, as they grow up happily together. All the overtones of gaiety and the undertones of sadness are present, bringing the story completely to life on the Franklin Arts Center stage, the North Stage director stated in a news release.

The play will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15-17 and 2 p.m. Dec. 17-18.

The cast includes Stacy Nagel as Adult Jo March; Taisha Linder as Jo; Katie Hilton as Older Jo; Abigail Oldham as sister Meg; Sadie Wunder as Older Meg; Jaden Wendt as sister Beth; Sheridan Wilson as Older Beth; Bianca Purdy as youngest sister Amy; Elaina Tanner as Older Amy; Jenn Abramson as Marmee; Kevin Yeager as Father March; Hannah Gaalswyk as Hannah; Nolan Reynolds as Laurie Laurence; Nick Norgaard as Older Laurie;

Mark Liedl as Mr. Laurence; Sarah Ciesluk as the maid; Nathan Hilton as Dr. Bangs; Mark Oehrlein as Mr. Brooke; Sharon Hartley as Aunt March; Joni Parker as Mrs. Kirke; Benjamin Parker as Mr. Scott; Larry Petron as Frederick Bhaer; Parker Freeman as Kittie; Peyton Freeman as Minnie; Autumn Paulus as Tina; and Ellie Mills as Peggy. The cast is joined by a 15-member children's choir who entertain audiences before the show and at intermission.

For tickets go to the Stage North website at www.stagenorththeater.com or call the ticket line at 218-232-6810. Tickets are $10 for adults, $9 for seniors and $5 for children under 12.

BHS Jazz Band to perform

The Brainerd High School Jazz Ensemble Band will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday at Tornstrom Auditorium in Brainerd.

BHS choir to perform

The Brainerd High School choir program will perform its fall concert at 7 p.m. Friday at Tornstrom Auditorium in Brainerd. Students in grades nine through 12 will perform.

Book-signing event coming

Award-winning regional author Connie Claire (Peterson) Szarke will be available for a book signing of her Callie Lindstrom trilogy book from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 12 at the annual Holiday Arts and Crafts Festival at the Brainerd High School.

Portions of Pine River, Norway Lake, Leech Lake, Federal Dam, southwestern Minnesota and eastern Montana are included in the literary/historical fiction novel settings. Books in the trilogy include "Delicate Armor," "A Stone for Amer" and her latest "Lady in the Moon." She also wrote short stories "Stone Wall," set in Ireland, and "Omertà," set in Sicily.

Cultural Center offers dance class

NEW YORK MILLS—The Cultural Center in New York Mills is offering a basic east coast swing dance for couples refresher class and dance party from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday.

Couples will be led by instructors, Jewett and Barbara Benson, who have been teaching dance for more than 15 years. The Bensons are teaching one hour of dance, preceding a two-hour dance party.

Both Bensons are affiliated with Lakeside Ballroom and have taught more than 1,500 couples in their careers. Last spring they taught eight couples at the Cultural Center and are preparing a reprise of the spring dance series in early 2017.

Cost is $20 per couple for the class and party and two free drinks are included with the price of admission. Registration is required and can be made by calling the Cultural Center at 218-385-3339.

Go to www.kulcher.org for more information.