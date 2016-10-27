Out of Town Entertainment - Oct. 27
BEMIDJI
Sanford Center
1111 Event Center Drive NE
Newsboys' Love Riot Tour, Nov. 5; Mannheim Steamroller's "32nd Anniversary of the Christmas tour," Nov. 23; Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000.
CHANHASSEN
Chanhassen Dinner Theatre
501 W. 78th St.
Lerner and Loewe's "Camelot" runs through Feb. 27, 2017; Tickets online at www.chanhassentheatres.com or calling box office, 800-362-3515,.
EXCELSIOR
Old Log Theater
5175 Meadville St.
"Million Dollar Quartet," through mid January of 2017; www.oldlog.com, 952-474-5951.
HINCKLEY
Grand Casino
777 Lady Luck Drive
The Mavericks, Nov. 19
Elvis Tribute, Dec. 30
MINNEAPOLIS
Minneapolis Institute of Arts
2400 Third Ave. S.
"Martin Luther: Art and the Reformation," through Jan. 15 2017; "Ink Unbound: Paintings by Liu Dan," through Jan. 29, 2017; More information at www.artsmia.org or 612-870-3131,
The Cowles Center for Dance and the Performing Arts
528 Hennepin Ave.
Threads Dance Project, Nov. 4-5; Go to www.thecowlescenter.org for more information.
ONAMIA
Grand Casino Mille Lacs
777 Grand Ave.
Bret Michaels, Nov. 4
Terri Clark and Pam Tillis, March 18, 2017
PLYMOUTH
Plymouth Playhouse
2705 Annapolis Lane
Church Basement Ladies in "Rise Up, O Men," through Nov. 13 and then Jan. 5-April 8, 2017; "A Church Basement Ladies Christmas," Nov. 16-Dec. 31; Tickets online at plymouthplayhouse.com or by calling 763-553-1600.
PRIOR LAKE
Mystic Lake Casino
2400 Mystic Lake Blvd.
The Band Perry, Saturday; Randy Houser, Nov. 19; Iggy Azalea, Dec. 2; Smokey Robinson, Dec. 17; Eddie Money and Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, Dec. 30; The Temptations, Dec. 31 Call 952-496-6563 or go to mysticlake.com for more information.
ST. CLOUD
Paramount Theatre and Visual Arts Center
"Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," Friday-Sunday; Rodgers and Hammerstein: Broadway Masters, Nov. 1; Go to www.paramountarts.org/main/events for more information.
ST. PAUL
Science Museum of Minnesota
120 W. Kellogg Boulevard
"A Beautiful Planet," showing in OmniTheater; More information go to www.smm.org or call 651-221-9444.
WALKER
Northern Lights Casino
6800 Y Frontage Rd. NW
Country Revolution Tour: Jason Michael Carroll, Mark Wills and Darryl Worley, Dec. 10