    Out of Town Entertainment - Oct. 27

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 12:14 p.m.

    BEMIDJI

    Sanford Center

    1111 Event Center Drive NE

    Newsboys' Love Riot Tour, Nov. 5; Mannheim Steamroller's "32nd Anniversary of the Christmas tour," Nov. 23; Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000.

    CHANHASSEN

    Chanhassen Dinner Theatre

    501 W. 78th St.

    Lerner and Loewe's "Camelot" runs through Feb. 27, 2017; Tickets online at www.chanhassentheatres.com or calling box office, 800-362-3515,.

    EXCELSIOR

    Old Log Theater

    5175 Meadville St.

    "Million Dollar Quartet," through mid January of 2017; www.oldlog.com, 952-474-5951.

    HINCKLEY

    Grand Casino

    777 Lady Luck Drive

    The Mavericks, Nov. 19

    Elvis Tribute, Dec. 30

    MINNEAPOLIS

    Minneapolis Institute of Arts

    2400 Third Ave. S.

    "Martin Luther: Art and the Reformation," through Jan. 15 2017; "Ink Unbound: Paintings by Liu Dan," through Jan. 29, 2017; More information at www.artsmia.org or 612-870-3131,

    The Cowles Center for Dance and the Performing Arts

    528 Hennepin Ave.

    Threads Dance Project, Nov. 4-5; Go to www.thecowlescenter.org for more information.

    ONAMIA

    Grand Casino Mille Lacs

    777 Grand Ave.

    Bret Michaels, Nov. 4

    Terri Clark and Pam Tillis, March 18, 2017

    PLYMOUTH

    Plymouth Playhouse

    2705 Annapolis Lane

    Church Basement Ladies in "Rise Up, O Men," through Nov. 13 and then Jan. 5-April 8, 2017; "A Church Basement Ladies Christmas," Nov. 16-Dec. 31; Tickets online at plymouthplayhouse.com or by calling 763-553-1600.

    PRIOR LAKE

    Mystic Lake Casino

    2400 Mystic Lake Blvd.

    The Band Perry, Saturday; Randy Houser, Nov. 19; Iggy Azalea, Dec. 2; Smokey Robinson, Dec. 17; Eddie Money and Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, Dec. 30; The Temptations, Dec. 31 Call 952-496-6563 or go to mysticlake.com for more information.

    ST. CLOUD

    Paramount Theatre and Visual Arts Center

    "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," Friday-Sunday; Rodgers and Hammerstein: Broadway Masters, Nov. 1; Go to www.paramountarts.org/main/events for more information.

    ST. PAUL

    Science Museum of Minnesota

    120 W. Kellogg Boulevard

    "A Beautiful Planet," showing in OmniTheater; More information go to www.smm.org or call 651-221-9444.

    WALKER

    Northern Lights Casino

    6800 Y Frontage Rd. NW

    Country Revolution Tour: Jason Michael Carroll, Mark Wills and Darryl Worley, Dec. 10

