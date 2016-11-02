Performing Arts - Nov. 3

'Flowers for Algernon'

"Flowers for Algernon," presented by the Brainerd Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday, with an additional 2 p.m. matinee Saturday, Chalberg Theatre. To purchase tickets go to www.clcmn.edu/arts or call 218-855-8199.

Stage North

Stage North Theatre Company's upcoming production "Little Women," 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15-17 and 2 p.m. Dec. 17-18, Franklin Arts Center stage. Tickets go to www.stagenorththeater.com or call the ticket line at 218-232-6810. Tickets are $10 for adults, $9 for seniors and $5 for children under 12.

Book-signing event

Author Connie Claire (Peterson) Szarke book signing of her Callie Lindstrom trilogy book, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 12, at the Holiday Arts and Crafts Festival, Brainerd High School.

Cultural Arts Series

Switchback to perform, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18, Chalberg Theatre at Central Lakes College. To purchase tickets go to www.clcmn.edu/arts or call 218-855-8199.

BHS fall play

Brainerd High School Theatre Department to perform "Alice in Wonderland," 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11-12 and Nov. 18-19; and 2 p.m. Nov. 13 and 20, BHS Little Theatre. Cost is $7 for adults and $5 for students.

NISSWA

Grassroots Concerts series

John Gorka, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18, Live Well Nightclub and Coffee Bar. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. General admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12 with listening attention, when accompanied by an adult. For more information go to www.grassrootsconcerts.org, Grassroots Concerts Facebook page.

LITTLE FALLS

Fall dinner theater

Fall dinner theater "Lafferty's Wake," Nov. 10-12 and Nov. 17-19, Great River Arts; doors open at 5 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. and show at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 and includes dinner and show. Tickets can be purchased online at greatart.org/theater for tickets, by phone at 320-632-0960 or at the art center.

PEQUOT LAKES

'She Loves Me'

Pequot Lakes Community Theater presents "She Loves Me," 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 11, 12, 18 and 19, and 2:30 p.m. Nov. 13 and 20, Pequot Lakes High School Theater. Tickets are $14 adults, $12 seniors age 60 or older and $10 for youth 18 and under. Tickets go to www.glapa.info or call Pequot Lakes Community Education at 218-568-9200.