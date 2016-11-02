Visual Arts - Nov. 3
AITKIN
Ripple River Gallery
27591 Partridge Ave.
More information at ripplerivergallery@gmail.com or 218-678-2575.
Jaques Art Center
121 Second St. NW.
"Minnesota Landscapes" oil paintings by Bill Moeger, ends today, Nov. 3. Go to www.jaquesart.com for more information.
BRAINERD
Brainerd Public Library
416 S. Fifth St.
Our Place members/artists work on display through Nov. 30. For more information, contact the library at 218-829-5574.
City Hall
501 Laurel St.
Brainerd Art Club members, ongoing.
Crow Wing County
Historical Society
320 Laurel St.
Various exhibits. For hours go to www.crowwinghistory.org or call 218-829-3268.
The Crossing Arts Alliance
Inside Franklin Art Center
1001 Kingwood St.
More information at www.crossingarts.org or contact The Crossing at 218-833-0416.
CROSBY
Soo Line Depot Museum
101 First St. NE.
A traveling exhibit, Lake Roosevelt Artifact Exhibit and Interpretive Project and other exhibits. More information by calling the Cuyuna Iron Range Heritage Network at 218-545-1166.
CROSSLAKE
Community Center
and Library
14126 Daggett Pine Road
Paintings by Crosslake Art Club members, ongoing.
NEW YORK MILLS
The Cultural Center
24 N Main Ave.
New Nordic Art Show exhibit runs through Nov. 12.
LITTLE FALLS
Morrison County Govt.
Center Gallery
213 First Ave. SE.
Local artists, weekdays, ongoing.
Doug Jenkins' digital photography exhibit, through January of 2017
Great River Arts
122 First St. SE
Randy Asseln's exhibition "Minnesota on Canvas, opens Friday and runs through Dec. 30, with an opening reception from noon to 2 p.m., Nov. 12, main gallery.
Charles Gilbert Kapsner's "Collaborations," through Nov. 26, front gallery.
More information at info@greatart.org or 320-632-0960.
Family Medical Center
811 Second St. SE
Rick Lundsten's "Watercolors by Rick," through January of 2017