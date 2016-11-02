Baroque program opens music festival's winter series

The first of the concerts will be 7 p.m. Sunday at Trinity Lutheran Church. The LAMF will present five international stars of the early music scene performing a concert of Italian baroque repertoire, including works by Vivaldi, Corelli and Handel, performed on historical instruments.

Baroque violinists Chloe Fedor and Jeremy Rhizor are frequent performers with the LAMF and co-curated the program, inviting colleagues to join them in Minnesota for the program.

In an email news release Fedor stated: "Minnesota is already home to my favorite orchestral and chamber music colleagues. I am ecstatic for the chance to extend the invitation to my favorite collaborators in a different genre—Baroque music on authentic instruments. These vibrant musicians were trained at the world's preeminent institutions: The Juilliard School, Yale School of Music and Koninklijk Conservatorium Den Haag in the Netherlands. They combine their expertise of 17th and 18th century performance-practices with their stunning virtuosity and world-class musicianship."

The New York City based performers will include Fedor and Rhizor, violin; Annabeth Shirley, cello; Arash Noori, theorbo; and Elliot Figg, harpsichord.

All of these musicians also will engage Monday with central Minnesota youth through the LAMF's Music Mentors Project, spending time at Brainerd High School and Forestview Middle School.

This program sponsors professional musician going into local public schools to perform for, work with, and inspire young musicians. Last season the project reached more than 2,000 students from elementary school through high school, connecting youth of all ages with the year round education and concert programming of the festival.

The Lakes Area Music Festival, an annual summer series attracting some of the country's leading instrumental and vocal performers, will produce its ninth annual season in Brainerd July 30 to Aug. 20 of 2017. All performances are free and take place at Tornstrom Auditorium in Brainerd.

There are 130 instrumentalists and vocalists from around the world who are featured, or are collaborating on chamber music, symphony orchestra, opera and ballet for the festival. Visit www.lakesareamusic.org for more information.