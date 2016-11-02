BHS Theatre to bring fantasy play to life

The children's story of how Alice falls down the rabbit hole and becomes involved in a fantasy world of "madcap and deliciously satiric series of adventures immortalized" by Lewis Carroll and adapted by Brainerd Duffield will be performed.

BHS Theater Director Karla Johnson said the Duffield version of the play is what interested her in bringing the play to the high school stage. She said it has several musical numbers in it, as well as traditional scenes.

"I chose this play because it is whimsical and unique and I wanted one with a big cast," Johnson said. The BHS theater crew of ninth- through 12th-graders has a cast of around 40 students who also are working behind the scene with lighting, design and the set.

Johnson said it is important to her to get as many students as she can involved in the play. She said it is good for students to be exposed to theater. She said there were more than 80 students who auditioned for the full-length version play, where there will be no breaks.

This is the third school year where the BHS theater department have been putting on productions. A number of years ago the high school theater director resigned and the program suffered from a diminished interest in theater. When students began showing an interest, the theater program emerged again.

Johnson said everything is going as scheduled as she works with the students to prepare for opening night in November. "Alice in Wonderland" will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11-12 and Nov. 18-19; and 2 p.m. Nov. 13 and 20 in the BHS Little Theatre.

Cost is $7 for adults and $5 for students.

Students have been practicing two hours every night Monday through Thursday since mid-September and starting Monday they will practice till 10 p.m. each night.

Johnson said many of the students are only in one scene and have about three to four minutes on stage, because of the nature of the play.

"I tell them that each role is important and we want each scene to make an impact on the audience," Johnson said.

The only role that has an extensive script of lines is Alice, who is played by BHS Junior Lizzi Ortmeier. Johnson said trying out for the role of Alice was competitive and there were dozens of students who wanted to play the role. Johnson chose Ortmeier because "Lizzy has an innate sense of the character. I noticed that immediately. It was like she formed her vision of who Alice is and it fit my image of Alice perfectly.

"I told her Alice is 13 and is naive at times, but also intelligent. There are some versions of the play where they portray Alice as ignorant or stupid and I don't like those versions."

Ortmeier, who has been in the theater program since the high school brought it back, loves to act.

"It's like you are not yourself for a moment," she said. "And the people in theater are so wonderful. We call it a theater family and it really is."

Ortmeier has played in all the productions at the high school, which included mainly supporting roles. She said last spring she had a minor role in the musical "Guys and Dolls."

The junior said her most challenging role was when she was a freshman and she played Violet in "August: Osage County." Ortmeier said Violet is a "crazy drunk," who smoked a lot and had cancer. Ortmeier said it was a complex role and tough, but yet her favorite as she had to challenge herself to get into the role and play it well.

Ortmeier said she wasn't sure if she had the personality to play the lead role of Alice, but was encouraged to try out. She said when she was chosen for the role she was confused as she thought other students did better than she did. However, at the same time she was "super excited."

Ortmeier said she has a lot of lines, but she is good at memorizing. She said the most challenging part of her role will be when she is off stage and has to remember what her next set of lines will be. However, she said she will be ready by opening night.

"Alice in Wonderland" will be BHS senior Sam Dirks fifth production with the high school.

"I've always loved getting in front of the crowd and public speaking," Dirks said. "I find it to be a way of expression that calls to me personally. I like anything that allows me to get into a character, any role with a personality.

"I play the role of the Caterpillar and it is fantastic ... On stage I get to pretend I am high the entire time. I act mysterious and aloof and sort of character set apart from the rest of the play ... It's a lot of fun."

Dirks said the Caterpillar has a long dialogue with Alice and the scene takes five minutes. Dirks said he has no problems with memorization, so he is ready to take the role to stage.

The senior is in charge of the music for the production. He rewrote some of the songs in the play, where he will be doing vocal performances. Other songs he kept as the play had them. He said there also will be acoustic effects, where he will play the cello backstage and the drums in the audience.

Dirks said he enjoys theater and said his first production was the most challenging, as it was new.

"I had no idea what I was getting myself into," he said. "There were a lot of high energy people and I got a little scared, but once I get settled into my role it was a lot of fun."

BHS senior Justin Lane plays the Mad Hatter. It is his first BHS production. He said when he was in middle school he was involved with productions at Central Lakes College with the late Dennis Lamberson, where he played in "To Kill a Mockingbird" and "A Winnie the Pooh Christmas Tail."

Lane said he wasn't in theater when the department was revived as he was "scared" and didn't want to perform in front of his peers. However, he got over it and joined.

"I am happy I joined," Lane said. "This is fun and I like the people and love Ms. Johnson."

Lane said Mad Hatter is in three scenes and he has about 40 lines to memorize. The challenging part of the role, Lane said he is a timid person and as the Mad Hatter he has to scream a lot and run around tables.

"It takes some getting used to," he said as the cast rehearses. "But it's going well and we are making progress.

"The easiest part is memorizing the lines, but I do get nervous when I have to say them."

Lane said he was happy when he learned the fall play would be "Alice in Wonderland." He said he loved when Actor Johnny Depp played the Mad Hatter in the 2010 film.

If You Go:

What: "Alice in Wonderland" play performed by Brainerd High School Theatre Department.

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11-12 and Nov. 18-19; and 2 p.m. Nov. 13 and 20.

Where: BHS Little Theatre.

Cost: $7 for adults and $5 for students.

Cast of "Alice in Wonderland"

• Alice, Lizzi Ortmeier; Understudy: Izzi Heldt

• Queen of Hearts, Madi Aberle

• Duchess, Miya Boyd

• Red Queen, Zoey Heitkotter

• White Queen, Hailey Pederson

• Mad Hatter, Justin Lane

• March Hare, David Nibbe

• Dormous, Mallory Maine

• Caterpillar, Sam Dirks

• Humpty Dumpty, Christian Richards

• White Rabbit, Emily-Rose Severson

• Mouse, Romeo Hall

• Cheshire Cat, Lauren Crabtree

• Gryphon, Jasmine Stuber

• Mock Turtle, Stefanie Maas

• Tweedledum, Lexi Groters

• Tweedledee, Kamber Tanner

• King of Hearts, Adrian Olson

• 2 of Spades, Izzy Heldt

• 5 of Spades, Olivia Jackson

• 7 of Spades, Gemma Peterson

• Frog Footman, Dawn Hestrin

• Fish Footman, Olivia Killoran

• Knave, Will Just

• Executioner, Michael Bauer

• Herald, Ashlynn Leskey

• Cook, Kirsten Schroer

• Voice of the Baby, Faustina Duval

• Huntsmen/Soldiers, Kiernan McFadden and Hunter Garnhardt

• Gardners: Samantha Oswald, Triniti Litzinger, Grace Riedel, Dawn Hestrin and Olivia Killoran

• Playing Cards: Emily Chock, Anna Nichols, Elisabeth Buffetta, Shannon Dinh, Maren Friemann, Miranda Ostlund, Taylor Krassas, Faustina Duval and Natalie Topete

• Stage Manager, Faith Rudnick

• Tech Crew: Anna Fox, Felix Dixon, Nick Berens, Torrin Pagnac-Jensen, Mari Kalabegashvili, Alyssa Carner, Danielle Carner, Brianna Carlson and Lily Hurlbert