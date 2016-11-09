Performing Arts - Nov. 10

Book-signing event

Author Connie Claire (Peterson) Szarke book signing of her Callie Lindstrom trilogy book, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, at the Holiday Arts and Crafts Festival, Brainerd High School.

Cultural Arts Series

Switchback to perform, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18, Chalberg Theatre at Central Lakes College. To purchase tickets go to www.clcmn.edu/arts or call 218-855-8199.

BHS fall play

Brainerd High School Theatre Department to perform "Alice in Wonderland," 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Nov. 18-19; and 2 p.m. Sunday and Nov. 20, BHS Little Theatre. Cost is $7 for adults and $5 for students.

CROSSLAKE

Benefit concert

Chad M. Anderson with Nancy Albertson on piano and Caitlin Steffen on violin to perform a scholarship benefit concert, 5 p.m. Nov. 20, Crosslake Lutheran Church; free-will offering to benefit the Mark L. Anderson Endowed Scholarship at Gustavus Adolphus College and the Maureen L. Anderson Endowed Scholarship at Crosslake Lutheran Church.

DEERWOOD

'Hearing Colors in Music'

"Hearing Colors in Music" two concerts: 7 p.m. Nov. 19, Salem Lutheran Church in Deerwood; and 3 p.m. Nov. 20, First Lutheran Church in Aitkin. Cost is $10 for adults; $8 for seniors; and $5 for students.

NISSWA

Grassroots Concerts series

John Gorka, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18, Live Well Nightclub and Coffee Bar. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. General admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12 with listening attention, when accompanied by an adult. For more information go to www.grassrootsconcerts.org, Grassroots Concerts Facebook page.

LITTLE FALLS

Fall dinner theater

Fall dinner theater "Lafferty's Wake," today-Saturday and Nov. 17-19, Great River Arts; doors open at 5 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. and show at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 and includes dinner and show. Tickets can be purchased online at greatart.org/theater for tickets, by phone at 320-632-0960 or at the art center.

PEQUOT LAKES

'She Loves Me'

Pequot Lakes Community Theater presents "She Loves Me," 7:30 p.m. on Friday-Saturday and Nov. 18-19, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday and Nov. 20, Pequot Lakes High School Theater. Tickets are $14 adults, $12 seniors age 60 or older and $10 for youth 18 and under. For tickets go to www.glapa.info or call Pequot Lakes Community Education at 218-568-9200.