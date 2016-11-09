Special Events - Nov. 10

BRAINERD

Holiday open house

Franklin Arts Center annual holiday open house, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Art show and sale

Brainerd Area Art Club's Holiday Art Show and Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Franklin Arts Center, Room 223.

HSO winter concert series

Heartland Symphony Orchestra winter concert series, "Remembrance:" 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 in the Charles D. Martin Auditorium at the Little Falls High School and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at Tornstrom Auditorium in Brainerd. Tickets for both performances may be purchased online at www.heartlandsymphony.com, at the door or by calling 1-800-826-1997.

WADENA

Book Ends author event

Book Ends, a new author program held once a month, 11 a.m. Saturday, with author Faith Sullivan of "Good Night, Mr. Wodehouse," The Uptown.