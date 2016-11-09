Visual Arts - Nov. 10

Jaques Art Center

121 Second St. NW.

Christmas Marketplace, open now through Dec. 23; St. Nicholas Day Teas, Dec. 6-7. Go to www.jaquesart.com for more information.

BRAINERD

Art Matters Studio and Gallery

Inside Franklin Art Center

1001 Kingwood St.

"The Heartland Symphony Orchestra: See the Music!" exhibition of photographs by John Erickson, open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.

Brainerd Public Library

416 S. Fifth St.

Our Place members/artists work on display through Nov. 30. For more information, contact the library at 218-829-5574.

City Hall

501 Laurel St.

Brainerd Art Club members, ongoing.

Crow Wing County

Historical Society

320 Laurel St.

Various exhibits. For hours go to www.crowwinghistory.org or call 218-829-3268.

The Crossing Arts Alliance

Inside Franklin Art Center

1001 Kingwood St.

More information at www.crossingarts.org or contact The Crossing at 218-833-0416.

CROSBY

Soo Line Depot Museum

101 First St. NE.

A traveling exhibit, Lake Roosevelt Artifact Exhibit and Interpretive Project and other exhibits. More information by calling the Cuyuna Iron Range Heritage Network at 218-545-1166.

CROSSLAKE

Community Center

and Library

14126 Daggett Pine Road

Paintings by Crosslake Art Club members, ongoing.

NEW YORK MILLS

The Cultural Center

24 N Main Ave.

New Nordic Art Show exhibit, ends Saturday.

LITTLE FALLS

Morrison County Govt.

Center Gallery

213 First Ave. SE.

Local artists, weekdays, ongoing.

Doug Jenkins' digital photography exhibit, through January of 2017

Great River Arts

122 First St. SE

Randy Asseln's exhibition "Minnesota on Canvas, runs through Dec. 30, with an opening reception from noon to 2 p.m., Saturday, main gallery.

Charles Gilbert Kapsner's "Collaborations," through Nov. 26, front gallery.

More information at info@greatart.org or 320-632-0960.

Family Medical Center

811 Second St. SE

Rick Lundsten's "Watercolors by Rick," through January of 2017