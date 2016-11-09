Search
    Visual Arts - Nov. 10

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 9:54 p.m.

    AITKIN

    Ripple River Gallery

    27591 Partridge Ave.

    More information at ripplerivergallery@gmail.com or 218-678-2575.

    Jaques Art Center

    121 Second St. NW.

    Christmas Marketplace, open now through Dec. 23; St. Nicholas Day Teas, Dec. 6-7. Go to www.jaquesart.com for more information.

    BRAINERD

    Art Matters Studio and Gallery

    Inside Franklin Art Center

    1001 Kingwood St.

    "The Heartland Symphony Orchestra: See the Music!" exhibition of photographs by John Erickson, open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.

    Brainerd Public Library

    416 S. Fifth St.

    Our Place members/artists work on display through Nov. 30. For more information, contact the library at 218-829-5574.

    City Hall

    501 Laurel St.

    Brainerd Art Club members, ongoing.

    Crow Wing County

    Historical Society

    320 Laurel St.

    Various exhibits. For hours go to www.crowwinghistory.org or call 218-829-3268.

    The Crossing Arts Alliance

    Inside Franklin Art Center

    1001 Kingwood St.

    More information at www.crossingarts.org or contact The Crossing at 218-833-0416.

    CROSBY

    Soo Line Depot Museum

    101 First St. NE.

    A traveling exhibit, Lake Roosevelt Artifact Exhibit and Interpretive Project and other exhibits. More information by calling the Cuyuna Iron Range Heritage Network at 218-545-1166.

    CROSSLAKE

    Community Center

    and Library

    14126 Daggett Pine Road

    Paintings by Crosslake Art Club members, ongoing.

    NEW YORK MILLS

    The Cultural Center

    24 N Main Ave.

    New Nordic Art Show exhibit, ends Saturday.

    LITTLE FALLS

    Morrison County Govt.

    Center Gallery

    213 First Ave. SE.

    Local artists, weekdays, ongoing.

    Doug Jenkins' digital photography exhibit, through January of 2017

    Great River Arts

    122 First St. SE

    Randy Asseln's exhibition "Minnesota on Canvas, runs through Dec. 30, with an opening reception from noon to 2 p.m., Saturday, main gallery.

    Charles Gilbert Kapsner's "Collaborations," through Nov. 26, front gallery.

    More information at info@greatart.org or 320-632-0960.

    Family Medical Center

    811 Second St. SE

    Rick Lundsten's "Watercolors by Rick," through January of 2017

