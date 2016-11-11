The catch: Users of PlayOn Cloud must pay 99 cents for each episode or movie title they want to watch offline. In other words, downloading, say, the eight episodes of "Stranger Things" season 1 for offline viewing via PlayOn Cloud will cost nearly as much as the standard monthly price of Netflix's streaming service. Moreover, the recordings are available for only 30 days. In short: not really a great deal.

Netflix execs have floated the idea of providing built-in offline viewing. But at first, the company is targeting the feature for countries with poor broadband connectivity, chief content officer Ted Sarandos said last week in a CNBC interview. (Netflix didn't respond to a request for comment on the PlayOn Cloud launch.)

It's worth noting that Amazon Prime Video has offered offline viewing to members, on both iOS and Android apps, for more than a year. YouTube Red subscribers also have access to videos in offline mode.

The PlayOn Cloud iOS app, launched this week, initially will be able to record content from 12 services: Netflix, Amazon Video, Hulu, Yahoo View, HBO Now, YouTube, NBC, ABC, CBS, Fox, PBS and the CW. Users must enter their login credentials for each service in the app.

When a user sets a show to record, the PlayOn service creates a copy and keeps it on its servers for 30 days; customers can download the recording to their mobile device or computer to watch later when they are disconnected from the internet. The app also includes ad-skipping feature to automatically bypass commercials.

As a sign-up promo, PlayOn is offering five free recording credits to users who download the app and create a valid account by Sunday, Nov. 13, at 10:59 p.m.

New York-based MediaMall Technologies, the company that operates PlayOn Cloud, also offers a service called PlayOn Plus, which uses a Windows PC to store local copies of online video from about 100 services like Netflix, HBO Now and Hulu, and play them back on a range of connected devices. PlayOn Plus is available for $30 per year or a one-time fee of $69.99.