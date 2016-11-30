Netflix subscribers now able to binge-watch shows offline

"While many members enjoy watching Netflix at home, we've often heard they also want to continue their 'Stranger Things' binge while on airplanes and other places where Internet is expensive or limited," Eddy Wu, director of product innovation, wrote in a blog post.

Netflix, whose other popular original shows include "House of Cards" and "The Crown", has expanded into almost all countries, with China being a notable exception.

The new feature is included in all plans and available for phones and tablets on Alphabet Inc's Android and Apple Inc's iOS platforms, the company said.

More content will be available for offline viewing later, Netflix said.

The company's shares rose 2 percent to $119.97 in early trading on the Nasdaq.