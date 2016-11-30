Stage North presents holiday production of 'Little Women'

This classic will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15-17 and 2 p.m. Dec. 17-18 at the Franklin Arts Center in Brainerd.

"Christmas won't be Christmas without presents," states Jo at the beginning of The Stage North Theatre Company's holiday production of "Little Women." Through the course of the play, Jo and her sisters learn that there is a whole lot more to Christmas than the presents.

This original production is based on the classic novel. This original adaptation was written by Stage North's Artistic Director Gary Hirsch. The structure of the play faithfully covers the story, interweaving the lives of the March girls: Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy, and Laurie, the boy next door, as they grow up happily together.

The cast of 40 actors is made up of many local residents including Kevin Yeager as Father March, Sadie Wunder as Older Meg, Sharon Hartley as Aunt March, Mark Liedl as Mr. Lawrence, Sheridan Wilson as Older Beth, Nolan Reynolds as Laurie, Elaina Tanner as Older Amy and Jenn Abramson as Marmee. There are a number of newcomers including Stacy Nagel as Adult Jo, Taisha Linder as Younger Jo, Katie Hilton as Older Jo, Abigail Oldham as Younger Meg, Bianca Purdy as Younger Amy, Jaden Wendt as Younger Beth and Nick Norgaard as Older Laurie.

The cast also includes a 15 member children's choir who will entertain audiences before the show and at intermission.

For tickets, go to the Stage North website at www.stagenorththeater.com or call the ticket line at 218-232-6810. Tickets are $10 for adults, $9 for seniors and $5 for children under 12.