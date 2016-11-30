Search
    Special Events - Dec. 1

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH on Nov 30, 2016 at 11:22 p.m.

    AITKIN

    Art events

    Kaleidoscope, 10-11:30 a.m. first Saturday of the month, Jaques Art Center; Coloring Club, 1-3 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month. More information on classes available at www.jaquesart.com or 218-927-2363.

    BAXTER

    Book-signing

    Author Lori Evert of "The Christmas Wish" series and her family will appear for a book signing, 5 p.m. Sunday, Christmas Point.

    BRAINERD

    HSO winter concert series

    Heartland Symphony Orchestra winter concert series, "Remembrance:" 7:30 p.m.Saturday in the Charles D. Martin Auditorium at the Little Falls High School and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Tornstrom Auditorium in Brainerd. Tickets for both performances may be purchased online at www.heartlandsymphony.com, at the door or by calling 1-800-826-1997.

    Madrigal Dinner

    Brainerd High School Choirs will present "A Christmas Madrigal Dinner," 6 p.m. today through Saturday, Legacy Golf Course Clubhouse Pavilion. Tickets are $35 and available at the high school office or by calling 218-454-6200.

    Auditions set

    Brainerd Community Theatre to host auditions for Tennessee Williams' "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof" at 7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday in the Chalberg Theatre at Central Lakes College. Questions contact Director Patrick Spradlin, by email pspradlin@clcmn.edu or by calling 855-8199.

    Author events

    Author Lori Evert of "The Christmas Wish" series will appear at 10:15 a.m. for Story Time at Brainerd Public Library. Then at noon she is the featured author for the Brown Bag Lunch Author event.

    CROSBY

    Open House

    Friends Holiday Open House, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jessie F. Hallett Memorial Library.

    Christmas in the Park

    Christmas in the Park, 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Crosby Memorial Park. Go to www.cuyunalakes.com for additional information.

    Book-signing

    Author Dana Chase of "In Spite of Heroin" will sign books from 4-7 p.m. Dec. 8 at Northwoods Floral and Gifts.

    STAPLES

    Madrigal Dinner

    Staples Motley High School Choirs will present "Ye Olde Madrigal Dinners," 6 p.m. Saturday and 4:30 p.m. Sunday, at the high school.

