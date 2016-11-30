Performing Arts - Dec. 1

Concert tickets are $12 for adults and seniors, and free for students age 18 and under. Tickets are available at the door 30 minutes prior to performances, or in advance at Brainerd Dispatch and Lakes Printing in Brainerd, Bethany Bookstore in Baxter, and the Aitkin Age in Aitkin. People can call 218-270-8020 to leave a ticket order message for Ed Yunker, board president of the Legacy Chorale.

BRAINERD

Chamber Singers concert

Central Lakes College Chamber Singers will present its Christmas concert titled "Caroling, Caroling!" 7:30 p.m. today, Dec. 1, Chalberg Theatre. Admission is $5 for the general public and free for CLC students with identification and students 18 and under.

Choirs at library

Brainerd High School's Windfall and A Cappella choir to appear, 2:30 p.m. Monday, Brainerd Public Library.

Tonic Sol-fa

Tonic Sol-fa holiday show "I Still Believe," 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10, Tornstrom Auditorium. The show is part of the Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center's Cultural Arts Series. Tickets at www.clcmn.edu/arts or call 218-855-8199.

Country Swingers

The Country Swingers will line dance, 11:30 a.m. Dec. 10, Westgate Brainerd Mall.

'Little Women'

Stage North Theatre Company's upcoming production "Little Women," 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15-17 and 2 p.m. Dec. 17-18, Franklin Arts Center stage. Tickets go to www.stagenorththeater.com or call the ticket line at 218-232-6810. Tickets are $10 for adults, $9 for seniors and $5 for children under 12.

Rock and Roll Christmas

Rock and Roll Christmas, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16, Centre at Cragun's Resort. A social hour begins at 6:30 p.m., part of the CLC's Cultural Arts Series.Tickets at www.clcmn.edu/arts or call 218-855-8199.

NISSWA

Grassroots Concerts series

Joe Newberry and April Verch, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9, Live Well Nightclub and Coffee Bar. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. General admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12 with listening attention, when accompanied by an adult. For more information go to www.grassrootsconcerts.org, Grassroots Concerts Facebook page.

LITTLE FALLS

Christmas concert

The St. Francis Community Chorale will present a Christmas Concert titled

"Sing a Song of Merry Christmas!" 2 p.m. Sunday, Sacred Heart Chapel in the St. Francis Convent.

STAPLES

Community Christmas Concert

The 2016 Community Christmas Concert, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10, Sacred Heart Church. Tickets online at www.staplesmen.org, from a chorus member or at the Nelson Insurance Agency in Staples.