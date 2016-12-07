Holiday comedy show to hit Little Falls stage

"Is It Too Late To Be Good?" is an all-new night of holiday laughs starring Schommer, Ron Lamprecht and Kelly Cordes. The show includes stand up comedy, sketch comedy, holiday music, a special Ugly Holiday Sweater contest and prizes. Tickets are $12 and all seating is general admission. Tickets can be purchased online at www.greatart.org, by phone at 320-632-0960, at the Great River Arts office during business hours or at the door.

This will be the fourth year in a row Schommer has brought his comedy act to the Little Falls stage. Schommer and fellow actor Lamprecht will have "some uproarious sketches about some of the season's most beloved characters and icons with a local twist including a special encore performance of the classic sketch 'A Pine Grove Zoo Christmas Carol!'" organizers stated in a news release. Cordes will provide holiday music.

Schommer was named "What's Hot For 2013" by Campus Activities Magazine and spent two years as the opening act for Louie Anderson in Las Vegas.

Schommer and his "laugh-until-you-cry stories combine with playful one liners" as he covers a wide array of topics ranging from the daily struggles of life and his loveable, yet kooky, Minnesotan family. Schommer will offer insight into pop culture and the celebrity crazed world, recounting hysterical true encounters with celebrities such as Katy Perry, Lady Gaga and Dolly Parton.

Schommer began his adventures in standup comedy while working for The Rosie O'Donnell Show in New York City. The show's writers thought he was funny, so they signed him up to perform at the New York Comedy Club. The comedian has become an audience favorite with rave reviews and a growing fan base by performing all over in such entertainment destinations as New York City, Hollywood, Las Vegas, Chicago, Canada and Japan.

Cordes is the co-host for the popular radio show "The Get Up and Go Show with Chad and Kelly" on Mix 94.9 True Variety and is from Princeton. She has also lived in Wisconsin, Tennessee and Kentucky throughout her life, pursuing her broadcasting and musical dreams. She attended college at Bemidji State University with a bachelor of science degree in broadcasting mass communications. Cordes has been a pianist, singer and songwriter since she was 13. Her album, "When Love Comes Knockin," features original material. Cordes has interviewed entertainers all over the country, including Jenny McCarthy, The cast of "The Walking Dead," "Dancing with the Stars," "Duck Dynasty" and "The Voice." Other entertainers included Gilbert Gottfried, Joan Rivers, Al Roker and Julie Andrews. Cordes has also toured the country as a performer, opening for acts including Diamond Rio, The Judds, Wynonna, George Strait, Reba and more.

Lamprecht has been entertaining crowds at theaters, American Legions and VFW halls and more. His act was once described as "taking the audience dancing." Lamprecht can be seen as a voiceless extra on Netflix, HBO and Cenex commercials.