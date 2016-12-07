Search
    Visual Arts - Dec. 8

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 9:23 p.m.

    AITKIN

    The Beanery Internet Cafe

    301 Minnesota Ave. N

    Pictorial sculptures by artist James Bzura on exhibition through December.

    Jaques Art Center

    121 Second St. NW.

    Christmas Marketplace, open through Dec. 23; St. Nicholas Day Teas, Tuesday through Wednesday. Go to www.jaquesart.com for more information.

    BRAINERD

    Brainerd Public Library

    416 S. Fifth St.

    Artist Phyllis Frankum work on display through Feb. 28, 2017. For more information, contact the library at 218-829-5574.

    City Hall

    501 Laurel St.

    Brainerd Art Club members, ongoing.

    Crow Wing County

    Historical Society

    320 Laurel St.

    Various exhibits. For hours go to www.crowwinghistory.org or call 218-829-3268.

    The Crossing Arts Alliance

    Inside Franklin Art Center

    1001 Kingwood St.

    Kringle Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

    Second Saturday event, Children's Art class, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Lisa Jordan will lead the class. Cost is $3 per child or $5 per family, but no child will be turned away due to need.

    More information at www.crossingarts.org or contact The Crossing at 218-833-0416.

    The New Bohemian Gallery

    Inside Franklin Art Center

    1001 Kingwood St.

    "SKETCHORAMA," exhibition runs through Jan. 14, 2017. Exhibition hours are from 12:30-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, or by appointment.

    CROSBY

    Soo Line Depot Museum

    101 First St. NE.

    A traveling exhibit, Lake Roosevelt Artifact Exhibit and Interpretive Project and other exhibits. More information by calling the Cuyuna Iron Range Heritage Network at 218-545-1166.

    CROSSLAKE

    Community Center

    and Library

    14126 Daggett Pine Road

    Paintings by Crosslake Art Club members, ongoing.

    LITTLE FALLS

    Morrison County Govt.

    Center Gallery

    213 First Ave. SE.

    Local artists, weekdays, ongoing.

    Doug Jenkins' digital photography exhibit, through January of 2017

    Great River Arts

    122 First St. SE

    Randy Asseln's exhibition "Minnesota on Canvas, runs through Dec. 30, main gallery.

    Rembrandt at the Wheel," a pottery class designed for sixth-through eighth-graders, 4-6 p.m. Dec. 8, 14 and 15 with a glazing session from 4-5:30 p.m. Dec. 21. The price for members is $70 and for non-members $80.

    More information on events at info@greatart.org or 320-632-0960.

    Family Medical Center

    811 Second St. SE

    Rick Lundsten's "Watercolors by Rick," through January of 2017

    NEW YORK MILLS

    Cultural Center

    24 Main Ave. S

    Book as Art exhibition, ends Saturday.

