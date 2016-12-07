Visual Arts - Dec. 8

Jaques Art Center

121 Second St. NW.

Christmas Marketplace, open through Dec. 23; St. Nicholas Day Teas, Tuesday through Wednesday. Go to www.jaquesart.com for more information.

BRAINERD

Brainerd Public Library

416 S. Fifth St.

Artist Phyllis Frankum work on display through Feb. 28, 2017. For more information, contact the library at 218-829-5574.

City Hall

501 Laurel St.

Brainerd Art Club members, ongoing.

Crow Wing County

Historical Society

320 Laurel St.

Various exhibits. For hours go to www.crowwinghistory.org or call 218-829-3268.

The Crossing Arts Alliance

Inside Franklin Art Center

1001 Kingwood St.

Kringle Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Second Saturday event, Children's Art class, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Lisa Jordan will lead the class. Cost is $3 per child or $5 per family, but no child will be turned away due to need.

More information at www.crossingarts.org or contact The Crossing at 218-833-0416.

The New Bohemian Gallery

Inside Franklin Art Center

1001 Kingwood St.

"SKETCHORAMA," exhibition runs through Jan. 14, 2017. Exhibition hours are from 12:30-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, or by appointment.

CROSBY

Soo Line Depot Museum

101 First St. NE.

A traveling exhibit, Lake Roosevelt Artifact Exhibit and Interpretive Project and other exhibits. More information by calling the Cuyuna Iron Range Heritage Network at 218-545-1166.

CROSSLAKE

Community Center

and Library

14126 Daggett Pine Road

Paintings by Crosslake Art Club members, ongoing.

LITTLE FALLS

Morrison County Govt.

Center Gallery

213 First Ave. SE.

Local artists, weekdays, ongoing.

Doug Jenkins' digital photography exhibit, through January of 2017

Great River Arts

122 First St. SE

Randy Asseln's exhibition "Minnesota on Canvas, runs through Dec. 30, main gallery.

Rembrandt at the Wheel," a pottery class designed for sixth-through eighth-graders, 4-6 p.m. Dec. 8, 14 and 15 with a glazing session from 4-5:30 p.m. Dec. 21. The price for members is $70 and for non-members $80.

More information on events at info@greatart.org or 320-632-0960.

Family Medical Center

811 Second St. SE

Rick Lundsten's "Watercolors by Rick," through January of 2017

NEW YORK MILLS

Cultural Center

24 Main Ave. S

Book as Art exhibition, ends Saturday.