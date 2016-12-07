Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Special Events - Dec. 8

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 9:24 p.m.

    AITKIN

    Art events

    Kaleidoscope, 10-11:30 a.m. first Saturday of the month, Jaques Art Center; Coloring Club, 1-3 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month. More information on classes available at www.jaquesart.com or 218-927-2363.

    CROSBY

    Book-signing

    Author Dana Chase of "In Spite of Heroin" will sign books from 4-7 p.m. today, Dec. 8 at Northwoods Floral and Gifts.

    WADENA

    Open Book events

    Several events start Saturday through Dec. 21. For more information call 218-632-2665.

    Book Ends program, 11 a.m. Saturday, Uptown, with author Betsy Nelson, discussing her book "Tasting Minnesota: Favorite Recipes from the Land of 10,000 Lakes."

    Explore related topics:entertainmentJaques Art Centerdana chase"In Spite of Heroin" Betsy Nelsonbook ends"Tasting Minnesota: Favorite Recipes from the Land of 10000 Lakes"
    Advertisement