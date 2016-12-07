Special Events - Dec. 8
AITKIN
Art events
Kaleidoscope, 10-11:30 a.m. first Saturday of the month, Jaques Art Center; Coloring Club, 1-3 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month. More information on classes available at www.jaquesart.com or 218-927-2363.
CROSBY
Book-signing
Author Dana Chase of "In Spite of Heroin" will sign books from 4-7 p.m. today, Dec. 8 at Northwoods Floral and Gifts.
WADENA
Open Book events
Several events start Saturday through Dec. 21. For more information call 218-632-2665.
Book Ends program, 11 a.m. Saturday, Uptown, with author Betsy Nelson, discussing her book "Tasting Minnesota: Favorite Recipes from the Land of 10,000 Lakes."