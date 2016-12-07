Performing Arts - Dec. 8

Concert tickets are $12 for adults and seniors, and free for students age 18 and under. Tickets are available at the door 30 minutes prior to performances, or in advance at Brainerd Dispatch and Lakes Printing in Brainerd, Bethany Bookstore in Baxter, and the Aitkin Age in Aitkin. People can call 218-270-8020 to leave a ticket order message for Ed Yunker, board president of the Legacy Chorale.

Consensus to perform

A Cappella singing group Consensus to perform at 7 p.m. Dec. 16, Cascade United Methodist Church in Deerwood and at 2 p.m. Dec. 18 at First Congregational United Church in Christ in Brainerd. Free-will donations.

BRAINERD

Tonic Sol-fa

Tonic Sol-fa holiday show "I Still Believe," 7:30 p.m.Saturday, Tornstrom Auditorium. The show is part of the Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center's Cultural Arts Series. Tickets at www.clcmn.edu/arts or call 218-855-8199.

'From Age to Age'

Choral ensemble "From Age to Age," to perform a concert titled "And On Earth, Peace," 5 p.m. Dec. 17, Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Free-will offering, with a suggested donation of $10.

Country Swingers

The Country Swingers will line dance, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Westgate Brainerd Mall.

'Little Women'

Stage North Theatre Company's upcoming production "Little Women," 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15-17 and 2 p.m. Dec. 17-18, Franklin Arts Center stage. Tickets go to www.stagenorththeater.com or call the ticket line at 218-232-6810. Tickets are $10 for adults, $9 for seniors and $5 for children under 12.

Rock and Roll Christmas

Rock and Roll Christmas, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16, Centre at Cragun's Resort. A social hour begins at 6:30 p.m., part of the CLC's Cultural Arts Series.Tickets at www.clcmn.edu/arts or call 218-855-8199.

NEW YORK MILLS

Musicians to perform

Joe Newberry and April Verch, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Cultural Center. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15 at the door, $12 in advance and $5 for students. Members of the center receive $2 off adult prices. To buy tickets or for more information visit the center's website at www.kulcher.org or call 218-385-3339.

NISSWA

Grassroots Concerts series

Joe Newberry and April Verch, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Live Well Nightclub and Coffee Bar. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. General admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12 with listening attention, when accompanied by an adult. For more information go to www.grassrootsconcerts.org, Grassroots Concerts Facebook page.

LITTLE FALLS

Christmas concert

The St. Francis Preparatory, Concert and Chamber Orchestra will present a Christmas Concert titled "Christmas Gloria!" at 7 p.m. Dec. 16 in the Sacred Heart Chapel at St. Francis Convent.

STAPLES

Community Christmas Concert

The 2016 Community Christmas Concert, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sacred Heart Church. Tickets online at www.staplesmen.org, from a chorus member or at the Nelson Insurance Agency in Staples.