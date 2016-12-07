Live Music - Dec. 8
For week of Dec. 8-14 bands perform from 9 p.m. to close with no cover unless otherwise noted.
BRAINERD
Eagles Club
124 Front St.
Marie and the Boys, 7:30-11:30 p.m. Friday; $5 for all dances for non-Eagle members.
Last Turn Saloon
214 S. Eighth St.
Open Mic, first Wednesday of month (sign-up, 6:30 p.m.)
Bluegrass Jam, 6:30-8:30 p.m. every first, third and fifth Thursday of the month.
Liquor Pigz
718 Laurel St.
Karaoke, 10 p.m. every Wednesday
Jam session/open mic, 9 p.m. every Sunday
Shep's on Sixth
315 S. Sixth St.
DJ, every Friday-Saturday in Elbow Room
St. Mathias Bar and Grill
4640 County Road 121
YNOTT, Saturday
BREEZY POINT
Commander Bar
30279 Airport Road
Gel, 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday
JJ'S Pub
Downstairs of the Commander
Lisa Wenger, 5-9 p.m. Saturday
CROSBY
The Bridge Tavern
26929 Highway 6
Wanted (classic country), 4-8 p.m. Sundays