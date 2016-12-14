The band will inaugurate the spring half of the Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center's Cultural Arts Series, with a show at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 6 in the Chalberg Theatre on the Brainerd campus of Central Lakes College.

From a review in RatRods Magazine, a publication devoted to the hot rod culture stemming from the '50s, comes this description of the band: "Here's a band that takes punk and rockabilly and slams them together to make a high-energy style of 50s rock that's becoming a staple of the Minnesota car scene. They are the Holy Rocka Rollaz. Let's be clear, though, this is not an oldies band. There are no sappy love songs, no doo-wop or any of the other dreck espoused by the Hawaiian shirt and mullet set."

Series producer Patrick Spradlin stated in a news release that the band is a good fit for the lakes area.

"We have a car culture in Brainerd, with two race tracks and thousands of fans," Spradlin stated. "But the real draw of this band is their music. Our audiences love good music, played well by an enthusiastic and talented group of musicians. The Holy Rocka Rollaz are just that band."

The trio consists of guitarist/vocalist Mark Flora, drummer Matt Alexander and stand up bassist/vocalist Lisa Lynn. Their biggest musical influences are a combination of Buddy Holly and the Stray Cats, with some Ramones and Replacements thrown in.

Flora stated in the release that his proudest moment came while playing the legendary Surf Ballroom in 2007.

"Knowing that I was singing and playing guitar in the same spot on the stage Buddy Holly played his last show, well, it just gave me chills," he stated.

The band's first show was in the South Dakota State Penitentiary several years ago, serving in a ministry capacity, where Flora has shared good news to inmates since 2003.

"We were having so much fun playing in the State Pen that we decided to take our music to car shows and other events," Flora stated. "We really do enjoy playing 50s rock and roll just the way it was played back in the day. Seeing people light up when we really go for it brings this band a lot of joy.

"We hope we can do this for many years and for many people."

The three musicians have played many stages; including the Minnesota State Fair, Missouri State Fair, the Minnesota Street Rod Association Back To the 50s Car Show, First Avenue, the Cabooze, the historic Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa, the Hinckley Grand Casino Concert Hall, the Redlin Art Center in South Dakota, Winona Steamboat Days, Coon Rapids Concerts By The Dam, Lee's Liquor Lounge, barn dances, car shows, sock hops, private shows and prisons.

Tickets for the Holy Rocka Rollaz are available online at www.clcmn.edu/arts or from the CLC box office at 218-855-8199.

Sponsors of the show are Lakes Dental Care and the Central Lakes College Foundation. The entire CLC Performing Arts Center season is made possible in part by an operating grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.