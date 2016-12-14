Out of Town - Dec. 15
BEMIDJI
Sanford Center
1111 Event Center Drive NE
Brian Regan, Jan. 26, 2017; Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000.
CHANHASSEN
Chanhassen Dinner Theatre
501 W. 78th St.
Lerner and Loewe's "Camelot" runs through Feb. 27, 2017; Tickets online at www.chanhassentheatres.com or calling box office, 800-362-3515.
EXCELSIOR
Old Log Theater
5175 Meadville St.
"Million Dollar Quartet," through mid January of 2017; www.oldlog.com, 952-474-5951.
HINCKLEY
Grand Casino
777 Lady Luck Drive
Elvis Tribute, Dec. 30
Roots and Boots Tour, Feb. 17, 2017
MINNEAPOLIS
Minneapolis Institute of Arts
2400 Third Ave. S.
"Martin Luther: Art and the Reformation," through Jan. 15, 2017; "Ink Unbound: Paintings by Liu Dan," through Jan. 29, 2017; More information at www.artsmia.org or 612-870-3131.
The Cowles Center for Dance and the Performing Arts
528 Hennepin Ave.
Nutcracker, Today, Dec. 15-Sunday ; Go to www.thecowlescenter.org for more information.
ONAMIA
Grand Casino Mille Lacs
777 Grand Ave.
Neal McCoy and Joe Diffie, 7 p.m. Dec. 31
Felix Cavaliere's Rascals, Feb. 3, 2017
Terri Clark and Pam Tillis, March 18, 2017
PLYMOUTH
Plymouth Playhouse
2705 Annapolis Lane
Church Basement Ladies in "Rise Up, O Men," Jan. 5-April 8, 2017; "A Church Basement Ladies Christmas," through Dec. 31; Tickets online at plymouthplayhouse.com or by calling 763-553-1600.
PRIOR LAKE
Mystic Lake Casino
2400 Mystic Lake Blvd.
Smokey Robinson, Saturday; Eddie Money and Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, Dec. 30; The Temptations, Dec. 31; Call 952-496-6563 or go to mysticlake.com for more information.
ST. CLOUD
Paramount Theatre and Visual Arts Center
Elf, 7:30 p.m. Saturday; Cathie Ryan and The Winter Heart, 3 p.m. Sunday; George Maurer Jazz Group, 7:30 p.m. Monday; Go to www.paramountarts.org/main/events for more information.
ST. PAUL
Science Museum of Minnesota
120 W. Kellogg Boulevard
"A Beautiful Planet," showing in OmniTheater; More information go to www.smm.org or call 651-221-9444.
WALKER
Northern Lights Casino
6800 Y Frontage Rd. NW
Psychic Medium Kim Russo, 7 p.m. Jan. 7, 2017
Jerrod Niemann, 7 p.m. Jan. 21, 2017
Sawyer Brown, Feb. 18, 2017