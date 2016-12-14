Performing Arts - Dec. 15

BRAINERD

'From Age to Age'

Choral ensemble "From Age to Age," to perform a concert titled "And On Earth, Peace," 5 p.m. Saturday, Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Free-will offering, with a suggested donation of $10.

'Little Women'

Stage North Theatre Company's upcoming production "Little Women," 7:30 p.m. today, Dec. 15 through Saturday and 2 p.m. Dec. 17-18, Franklin Arts Center stage. Tickets go to www.stagenorththeater.com or call the ticket line at 218-232-6810. Tickets are $10 for adults, $9 for seniors and $5 for children under 12.

Rock and Roll Christmas

Rock and Roll Christmas, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Centre at Cragun's Resort. A social hour begins at 6:30 p.m., part of the CLC's Cultural Arts Series. Tickets at www.clcmn.edu/arts or call 218-855-8199.

LITTLE FALLS

Christmas concert

The St. Francis Preparatory, Concert and Chamber Orchestra will present a Christmas Concert titled "Christmas Gloria!" at 7 p.m. Friday in the Sacred Heart Chapel at St. Francis Convent.

Harper's Chord to perform

Harper's Chord Christmas concert and holiday party, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Great River Arts.

This show is a part of the 14 Fridays performing arts series. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $18, which includes an appetizer buffet during the seating period prior to the show.