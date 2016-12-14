Special Events - Dec. 15

Supper Club Night

Supper Club Night, which will include fine dining meal, dancing and live entertainment, Jan. 28, 2017, Forty Club Banquet Center: Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m. and the show at 7:30 p.m. Cost is $50 per person or $100 per couple and includes one bottle of wine. Tickets by calling 218-927-2903.

Baxter

Book-signing

Fiction writer, poet, essayist and playwright Donna Salli will sign books from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Book World.

NEW YORK MILLS

Winter Solstice event

Longest Night Musical Festival, 7 p.m. Wednesday, in celebration of the Winter Solstice, Cultural Center.

For more information visit the center's website at www.kulcher.org or call 218-632-2665.