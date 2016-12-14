Special Events - Dec. 15
AITKIN
Art events
Kaleidoscope, 10-11:30 a.m. first Saturday of the month, Jaques Art Center; Coloring Club, 1-3 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month. More information on classes available at www.jaquesart.com or 218-927-2363.
Supper Club Night
Supper Club Night, which will include fine dining meal, dancing and live entertainment, Jan. 28, 2017, Forty Club Banquet Center: Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m. and the show at 7:30 p.m. Cost is $50 per person or $100 per couple and includes one bottle of wine. Tickets by calling 218-927-2903.
Baxter
Book-signing
Fiction writer, poet, essayist and playwright Donna Salli will sign books from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Book World.
NEW YORK MILLS
Winter Solstice event
Longest Night Musical Festival, 7 p.m. Wednesday, in celebration of the Winter Solstice, Cultural Center.
For more information visit the center's website at www.kulcher.org or call 218-632-2665.