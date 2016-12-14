Search
    Special Events - Dec. 15

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 8:41 p.m.

    AITKIN

    Art events

    Kaleidoscope, 10-11:30 a.m. first Saturday of the month, Jaques Art Center; Coloring Club, 1-3 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month. More information on classes available at www.jaquesart.com or 218-927-2363.

    Supper Club Night

    Supper Club Night, which will include fine dining meal, dancing and live entertainment, Jan. 28, 2017, Forty Club Banquet Center: Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m. and the show at 7:30 p.m. Cost is $50 per person or $100 per couple and includes one bottle of wine. Tickets by calling 218-927-2903.

    Baxter

    Book-signing

    Fiction writer, poet, essayist and playwright Donna Salli will sign books from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Book World.

    NEW YORK MILLS

    Winter Solstice event

    Longest Night Musical Festival, 7 p.m. Wednesday, in celebration of the Winter Solstice, Cultural Center.

    For more information visit the center's website at www.kulcher.org or call 218-632-2665.

