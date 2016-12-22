Search
    Out of Town - Dec. 22

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 9:35 a.m.

    BEMIDJI

    Sanford Center

    1111 Event Center Drive NE

    Brian Regan, Jan. 26, 2017; Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000.

    CHANHASSEN

    Chanhassen Dinner Theatre

    501 W. 78th St.

    Lerner and Loewe's "Camelot" runs through Feb. 27, 2017; Tickets online at www.chanhassentheatres.com or calling box office, 800-362-3515.

    EXCELSIOR

    Old Log Theater

    5175 Meadville St.

    "Million Dollar Quartet," through mid January of 2017; www.oldlog.com, 952-474-5951.

    HINCKLEY

    Grand Casino

    777 Lady Luck Drive

    Elvis Tribute, Dec. 30

    Roots and Boots Tour, Feb. 17, 2017

    MINNEAPOLIS

    Minneapolis Institute of Arts

    2400 Third Ave. S.

    "Martin Luther: Art and the Reformation," through Jan. 15, 2017; "Ink Unbound: Paintings by Liu Dan," through Jan. 29, 2017; More information at www.artsmia.org or 612-870-3131.

    The Cowles Center for Dance and the Performing Arts

    528 Hennepin Ave.

    Minnesota Dance Theater, Jan. 20-22 ; Go to www.thecowlescenter.org for more information.

    ONAMIA

    Grand Casino Mille Lacs

    777 Grand Ave.

    Neal McCoy and Joe Diffie, 7 p.m. Dec. 31

    Felix Cavaliere's Rascals, Feb. 3, 2017

    Terri Clark and Pam Tillis, March 18, 2017

    PLYMOUTH

    Plymouth Playhouse

    2705 Annapolis Lane

    Church Basement Ladies in "Rise Up, O Men," Jan. 5-April 8, 2017; "A Church Basement Ladies Christmas," through Dec. 31; Tickets online at plymouthplayhouse.com or by calling 763-553-1600.

    PRIOR LAKE

    Mystic Lake Casino

    2400 Mystic Lake Blvd.

    Smokey Robinson, Saturday; Eddie Money and Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, Dec. 30; The Temptations, Dec. 31; Call 952-496-6563 or go to mysticlake.com for more information.

    ST. CLOUD

    Paramount Theatre and Visual Arts Center

    An Andy and Bing Christmas, Dec. 27; Shauna Johnson Big Band Experience presents the "Suit up and Sing" holiday tour, Dec. 29; Tonic Sol Fa, Dec. 30; It's a Wonderful World, Dec. 31; Deuces Wild New Year's Party, Dec. 31; Go to www.paramountarts.org/main/events for more information.

    ST. PAUL

    Science Museum of Minnesota

    120 W. Kellogg Boulevard

    "A Beautiful Planet," showing in OmniTheater; More information go to www.smm.org or call 651-221-9444.

    WALKER

    Northern Lights Casino

    6800 Y Frontage Rd. NW

    Psychic Medium Kim Russo, 7 p.m. Jan. 7, 2017

    Jerrod Niemann, 7 p.m. Jan. 21, 2017

    Sawyer Brown, Feb. 18, 2017

