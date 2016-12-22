Out of Town - Dec. 22

CHANHASSEN

Chanhassen Dinner Theatre

501 W. 78th St.

Lerner and Loewe's "Camelot" runs through Feb. 27, 2017; Tickets online at www.chanhassentheatres.com or calling box office, 800-362-3515.

EXCELSIOR

Old Log Theater

5175 Meadville St.

"Million Dollar Quartet," through mid January of 2017; www.oldlog.com, 952-474-5951.

HINCKLEY

Grand Casino

777 Lady Luck Drive

Elvis Tribute, Dec. 30

Roots and Boots Tour, Feb. 17, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS

Minneapolis Institute of Arts

2400 Third Ave. S.

"Martin Luther: Art and the Reformation," through Jan. 15, 2017; "Ink Unbound: Paintings by Liu Dan," through Jan. 29, 2017; More information at www.artsmia.org or 612-870-3131.

The Cowles Center for Dance and the Performing Arts

528 Hennepin Ave.

Minnesota Dance Theater, Jan. 20-22 ; Go to www.thecowlescenter.org for more information.

ONAMIA

Grand Casino Mille Lacs

777 Grand Ave.

Neal McCoy and Joe Diffie, 7 p.m. Dec. 31

Felix Cavaliere's Rascals, Feb. 3, 2017

Terri Clark and Pam Tillis, March 18, 2017

PLYMOUTH

Plymouth Playhouse

2705 Annapolis Lane

Church Basement Ladies in "Rise Up, O Men," Jan. 5-April 8, 2017; "A Church Basement Ladies Christmas," through Dec. 31; Tickets online at plymouthplayhouse.com or by calling 763-553-1600.

PRIOR LAKE

Mystic Lake Casino

2400 Mystic Lake Blvd.

Smokey Robinson, Saturday; Eddie Money and Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, Dec. 30; The Temptations, Dec. 31; Call 952-496-6563 or go to mysticlake.com for more information.

ST. CLOUD

Paramount Theatre and Visual Arts Center

An Andy and Bing Christmas, Dec. 27; Shauna Johnson Big Band Experience presents the "Suit up and Sing" holiday tour, Dec. 29; Tonic Sol Fa, Dec. 30; It's a Wonderful World, Dec. 31; Deuces Wild New Year's Party, Dec. 31; Go to www.paramountarts.org/main/events for more information.

ST. PAUL

Science Museum of Minnesota

120 W. Kellogg Boulevard

"A Beautiful Planet," showing in OmniTheater; More information go to www.smm.org or call 651-221-9444.

WALKER

Northern Lights Casino

6800 Y Frontage Rd. NW

Psychic Medium Kim Russo, 7 p.m. Jan. 7, 2017

Jerrod Niemann, 7 p.m. Jan. 21, 2017

Sawyer Brown, Feb. 18, 2017