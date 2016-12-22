The Koopmann Family to perform in Motley

Expect to hear a variety of music from the Koopmanns, known for their instrumentals brought to life by trumpet, harp, piano, violin, guitar and cello; along with clear vocals and some humor as part of their show.

The group hails from Motley and consists of husband and wife John and Cindy; along with daughters Sarah and Anna. They will be joined by Twin Cities-based jazz guitarist Karl Koopmann, John's brother.

"We want people to feel like they're with us in our living room, enjoying music together on a Sunday afternoon," Cindy Koopmann stated in a news release.

John Koopmann, a Detroit Lakes native, currently works as the director of the orchestra program for the Staples Motley School District. In addition to his teaching and conducting skills, he is a renowned trumpet player. He has served as principal trumpet for the Minnesota Opera Orchestra since 1998; and has performed with a number of nationally-acclaimed acts, including the Minnesota Orchestra, North Star Opera, American Ballet Theater, Vocal Essence Music Series, Celtic Thunder and Mannheim Steamroller. Recently, he provided trumpet for the Michael W. Smith and Amy Grant Christmas concert at Target Center in Minneapolis, an event he has been a part of for the past three years. He holds a music education degree from Concordia College in Moorhead and has pursued graduate studies at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities.

Cindy (Trout) Koopmann is a graduate of Motley High School, where she was a student of Jeanne Rohr, who inspired in her a love of music education. She went on to earn a degree in marimba performance and music education from Concordia College in Moorhead, where she and John Koopmann met. "We were in band together," she recalled, adding that it was during a band tour that they first got to know each other. "We sat together on the tour bus."

John and Cindy Koopmann eventually got married and down the road brought two daughters into the world. Their oldest, Sarah Koopmann, is currently a sophomore at St. Thomas University in St. Paul, where she is studying general business administration and public health; and plays violin in the college orchestra. In addition, Sarah Koopmann is a paid section leader at a Twin Cities church and plays on occasion with a folk band. John and Cindy's youngest, Anna Koopmann, is a freshman at St. Olaf College in Northfield, pursuing degrees in English and harp performance. She plays in both of the college orchestras; and in addition to harp, is studying cello and voice.

"Music has always been a big part of both of our families," Cindy Koopmann stated, adding that her dad is very musical and that her grandfather Gerald Trout was in a band years ago.

"John's mom is a gifted pianist; and when she was younger, taught organ and voice lessons."

The holiday show will include a few Christmas favorites in addition to their regular repertoire.

"It will be a variety show," Cindy Koopmann stated, adding that Anna Koopmann will be performing a silly skit song and John Koopmann will be debuting an original piece on the piano. There's been a request to hear John and Sarah Koopmann''s duet rendition of "The Prayer" which may be on the program as well.

"And since it's New Year's Eve, we plan on performing, 'Auld Lange Syne,'" Cindy Koopmann stated.

Still to come on this year's Staples Motley Area Arts Council season are Dawn Timbs, Ted Feyder and Gary Timbs, performing folk, country and gospel music; and Mikko and Friends, a traditional Irish Pub Band.

Go to the arts council's website at www.staplesmotleyarts.org for more information.

Tickets for The Koopmann Family are $12 for adult and $6 for students in advance; or $15 for adult or $7 for student at the door. Use a credit card to order tickets online at the Arts Council's website; or purchase them by cash or check at the Staples World. For more information call 218-894-1112.