Special Events - Dec. 29

Supper Club Night

Supper Club Night, which will include fine dining meal, dancing and live entertainment, Jan. 28, 2017, Forty Club Banquet Center: Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m. and the show at 7:30 p.m. Cost is $50 per person or $100 per couple and includes one bottle of wine. Tickets by calling 218-927-2903.

NISSWA

Masterclass Pianist

Masterclass taught by award winning pianist Tanya Gabrielian, 3-5 p.m. Jan. 7, 2017, Lutheran Church of the Cross.

Gabrielian to perform in Lakes Area Music Festival titled "Folk Landscapes," 2 p.m. Jan. 8, 2017, Lutheran Church of the Cross.