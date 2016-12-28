Search
    Special Events - Dec. 29

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH on Dec 28, 2016 at 9:58 p.m.

    AITKIN

    Art events

    Kaleidoscope, 10-11:30 a.m. first Saturday of the month, Jaques Art Center; Coloring Club, 1-3 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month. More information on classes available at www.jaquesart.com or 218-927-2363.

    Supper Club Night

    Supper Club Night, which will include fine dining meal, dancing and live entertainment, Jan. 28, 2017, Forty Club Banquet Center: Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m. and the show at 7:30 p.m. Cost is $50 per person or $100 per couple and includes one bottle of wine. Tickets by calling 218-927-2903.

    NISSWA

    Masterclass Pianist

    Masterclass taught by award winning pianist Tanya Gabrielian, 3-5 p.m. Jan. 7, 2017, Lutheran Church of the Cross.

    Gabrielian to perform in Lakes Area Music Festival titled "Folk Landscapes," 2 p.m. Jan. 8, 2017, Lutheran Church of the Cross.

