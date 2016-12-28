Out of Town - Dec. 29
BEMIDJI
Sanford Center
1111 Event Center Drive NE
Brian Regan, Jan. 26, 2017; Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000.
CHANHASSEN
Chanhassen Dinner Theatre
501 W. 78th St.
Lerner and Loewe's "Camelot" runs through Feb. 27, 2017; Tickets online at www.chanhassentheatres.com or calling box office, 800-362-3515.
EXCELSIOR
Old Log Theater
5175 Meadville St.
"Million Dollar Quartet," through mid January of 2017; www.oldlog.com, 952-474-5951.
HINCKLEY
Grand Casino
777 Lady Luck Drive
Elvis Tribute, Friday
Roots and Boots Tour, Feb. 17, 2017
MINNEAPOLIS
Minneapolis Institute of Arts
2400 Third Ave. S.
"Martin Luther: Art and the Reformation," through Jan. 15, 2017; "Ink Unbound: Paintings by Liu Dan," through Jan. 29, 2017; More information at www.artsmia.org or 612-870-3131.
The Cowles Center for Dance and the Performing Arts
528 Hennepin Ave.
Minnesota Dance Theater, Jan. 20-22 ; Go to www.thecowlescenter.org for more information.
ONAMIA
Grand Casino Mille Lacs
777 Grand Ave.
Neal McCoy and Joe Diffie, 7 p.m. Saturday
Felix Cavaliere's Rascals, Feb. 3, 2017
Terri Clark and Pam Tillis, March 18, 2017
PLYMOUTH
Plymouth Playhouse
2705 Annapolis Lane
Church Basement Ladies in "Rise Up, O Men," Jan. 5-April 8, 2017; "A Church Basement Ladies Christmas," through Saturday; Tickets online at plymouthplayhouse.com or by calling 763-553-1600.
PRIOR LAKE
Mystic Lake Casino
2400 Mystic Lake Blvd.
Smokey Robinson, Saturday; Eddie Money and Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, Friday; The Temptations, Saturday; Call 952-496-6563 or go to mysticlake.com for more information.
ST. CLOUD
Paramount Theatre and Visual Arts Center
Shauna Johnson Big Band Experience presents the "Suit up and Sing" holiday tour, today, Thursday; Tonic Sol Fa, Friday; It's a Wonderful World, Saturday; Deuces Wild New Year's Party, Saturday; Go to www.paramountarts.org/main/events for more information.
ST. PAUL
Science Museum of Minnesota
120 W. Kellogg Boulevard
"A Beautiful Planet," showing in OmniTheater; More information go to www.smm.org or call 651-221-9444.
WALKER
Northern Lights Casino
6800 Y Frontage Rd. NW
Psychic Medium Kim Russo, 7 p.m. Jan. 7, 2017
Jerrod Niemann, 7 p.m. Jan. 21, 2017
Sawyer Brown, Feb. 18, 2017