Out of Town - Dec. 29

CHANHASSEN

Chanhassen Dinner Theatre

501 W. 78th St.

Lerner and Loewe's "Camelot" runs through Feb. 27, 2017; Tickets online at www.chanhassentheatres.com or calling box office, 800-362-3515.

EXCELSIOR

Old Log Theater

5175 Meadville St.

"Million Dollar Quartet," through mid January of 2017; www.oldlog.com, 952-474-5951.

HINCKLEY

Grand Casino

777 Lady Luck Drive

Elvis Tribute, Friday

Roots and Boots Tour, Feb. 17, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS

Minneapolis Institute of Arts

2400 Third Ave. S.

"Martin Luther: Art and the Reformation," through Jan. 15, 2017; "Ink Unbound: Paintings by Liu Dan," through Jan. 29, 2017; More information at www.artsmia.org or 612-870-3131.

The Cowles Center for Dance and the Performing Arts

528 Hennepin Ave.

Minnesota Dance Theater, Jan. 20-22 ; Go to www.thecowlescenter.org for more information.

ONAMIA

Grand Casino Mille Lacs

777 Grand Ave.

Neal McCoy and Joe Diffie, 7 p.m. Saturday

Felix Cavaliere's Rascals, Feb. 3, 2017

Terri Clark and Pam Tillis, March 18, 2017

PLYMOUTH

Plymouth Playhouse

2705 Annapolis Lane

Church Basement Ladies in "Rise Up, O Men," Jan. 5-April 8, 2017; "A Church Basement Ladies Christmas," through Saturday; Tickets online at plymouthplayhouse.com or by calling 763-553-1600.

PRIOR LAKE

Mystic Lake Casino

2400 Mystic Lake Blvd.

Smokey Robinson, Saturday; Eddie Money and Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, Friday; The Temptations, Saturday; Call 952-496-6563 or go to mysticlake.com for more information.

ST. CLOUD

Paramount Theatre and Visual Arts Center

Shauna Johnson Big Band Experience presents the "Suit up and Sing" holiday tour, today, Thursday; Tonic Sol Fa, Friday; It's a Wonderful World, Saturday; Deuces Wild New Year's Party, Saturday; Go to www.paramountarts.org/main/events for more information.

ST. PAUL

Science Museum of Minnesota

120 W. Kellogg Boulevard

"A Beautiful Planet," showing in OmniTheater; More information go to www.smm.org or call 651-221-9444.

WALKER

Northern Lights Casino

6800 Y Frontage Rd. NW

Psychic Medium Kim Russo, 7 p.m. Jan. 7, 2017

Jerrod Niemann, 7 p.m. Jan. 21, 2017

Sawyer Brown, Feb. 18, 2017