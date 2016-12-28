Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Dec. 29 - Visual Arts

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH on Dec 28, 2016 at 10:11 p.m.

    AITKIN

    The Beanery Internet Cafe

    301 Minnesota Ave. N

    Pictorial sculptures by artist James Bzura on exhibition through December.

    Jaques Art Center

    121 Second St. NW.

    Christmas Marketplace, ends Friday; Go to www.jaquesart.com for more information.

    BRAINERD

    Brainerd Public Library

    416 S. Fifth St.

    Artist Phyllis Frankum work on display through Feb. 28, 2017. For more information, contact the library at 218-829-5574.

    City Hall

    501 Laurel St.

    Brainerd Art Club members, ongoing.

    Crow Wing County

    Historical Society

    320 Laurel St.

    Various exhibits. For hours go to www.crowwinghistory.org or call 218-829-3268.

    The Crossing Arts Alliance

    Inside Franklin Art Center

    1001 Kingwood St.

    More information at www.crossingarts.org or contact The Crossing at 218-833-0416.

    The New Bohemian Gallery

    Inside Franklin Art Center

    1001 Kingwood St.

    "SKETCHORAMA," exhibition runs through Jan. 14, 2017. Exhibition hours are from 12:30-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, or by appointment.

    CROSBY

    Soo Line Depot Museum

    101 First St. NE.

    A traveling exhibit, Lake Roosevelt Artifact Exhibit and Interpretive Project and other exhibits. More information by calling the Cuyuna Iron Range Heritage Network at 218-545-1166.

    CROSSLAKE

    Community Center and Library

    14126 Daggett Pine Road

    Paintings by Crosslake Art Club members, ongoing.

    LITTLE FALLS

    Morrison County Govt. Center Gallery

    213 First Ave. SE.

    Local artists, weekdays, ongoing.

    Doug Jenkins' digital photography exhibit, through January of 2017

    Family Medical Center

    811 Second St. SE

    Rick Lundsten's "Watercolors by Rick," through January of 2017

    Explore related topics:entertainmentVisual artsMinnesota LandscapesBill MoegerRick LundstenSKETCHORAMAPictorial sculpturesJames BzuraLisa JordanPhyllis FrankumChristmas MarketplaceDoug Jenkins
    Advertisement