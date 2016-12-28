Dec. 29 - Visual Arts
AITKIN
The Beanery Internet Cafe
301 Minnesota Ave. N
Pictorial sculptures by artist James Bzura on exhibition through December.
Jaques Art Center
121 Second St. NW.
Christmas Marketplace, ends Friday; Go to www.jaquesart.com for more information.
BRAINERD
Brainerd Public Library
416 S. Fifth St.
Artist Phyllis Frankum work on display through Feb. 28, 2017. For more information, contact the library at 218-829-5574.
City Hall
501 Laurel St.
Brainerd Art Club members, ongoing.
Crow Wing County
Historical Society
320 Laurel St.
Various exhibits. For hours go to www.crowwinghistory.org or call 218-829-3268.
The Crossing Arts Alliance
Inside Franklin Art Center
1001 Kingwood St.
More information at www.crossingarts.org or contact The Crossing at 218-833-0416.
The New Bohemian Gallery
Inside Franklin Art Center
1001 Kingwood St.
"SKETCHORAMA," exhibition runs through Jan. 14, 2017. Exhibition hours are from 12:30-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, or by appointment.
CROSBY
Soo Line Depot Museum
101 First St. NE.
A traveling exhibit, Lake Roosevelt Artifact Exhibit and Interpretive Project and other exhibits. More information by calling the Cuyuna Iron Range Heritage Network at 218-545-1166.
CROSSLAKE
Community Center and Library
14126 Daggett Pine Road
Paintings by Crosslake Art Club members, ongoing.
LITTLE FALLS
Morrison County Govt. Center Gallery
213 First Ave. SE.
Local artists, weekdays, ongoing.
Doug Jenkins' digital photography exhibit, through January of 2017
Family Medical Center
811 Second St. SE
Rick Lundsten's "Watercolors by Rick," through January of 2017