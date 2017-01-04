Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Performing Arts - Jan. 5

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH on Jan 4, 2017 at 8:46 p.m.

    BRAINERD

    Rocka Rollaz

    Holy Rocka Rollaz, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Chalberg Theatre, Central Lakes College. The performance is part of the Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center's Cultural Arts Series. Tickets available online at www.clcmn.edu/arts or from the CLC box office at 218-855-8199.

    Sonny Knight and the Lakes

    Sonny Knight and the Lakes, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20, Chalberg Theatre, Central Lakes College. The performance is part of the Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center's Cultural Arts Series. Tickets are available online at www.clcmn.edu/arts or from the CLC box office at 218-855-8199.

    PEQUOT LAKES

    Three ensembles to perform

    Greater Lakes Area Performing Arts to present three ensembles: Vespertine Tribal, Sestri and Lady Slipper, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 14 , Pequot Lakes High School theater. Tickets are $14 adults, $12 seniors 60 or older, and $10 youth 18 and under. For more information and to purchase tickets online go to www.glapa.info or call Pequot Lakes Community Education at 218-568- 9200.

    Explore related topics:entertainmentHoly Rocka RollazChalberg TheatreCentral Lakes CollegeCentral Lakes Community Performing Arts Center's Cultural Arts SeriesSonny Knight and the LakersGreater Lakes Area Performing ArtsVespertine TribalSestriLady Slipper
    Advertisement
    randomness