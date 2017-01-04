Performing Arts - Jan. 5

Sonny Knight and the Lakes

Sonny Knight and the Lakes, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20, Chalberg Theatre, Central Lakes College. The performance is part of the Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center's Cultural Arts Series. Tickets are available online at www.clcmn.edu/arts or from the CLC box office at 218-855-8199.

PEQUOT LAKES

Three ensembles to perform

Greater Lakes Area Performing Arts to present three ensembles: Vespertine Tribal, Sestri and Lady Slipper, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 14 , Pequot Lakes High School theater. Tickets are $14 adults, $12 seniors 60 or older, and $10 youth 18 and under. For more information and to purchase tickets online go to www.glapa.info or call Pequot Lakes Community Education at 218-568- 9200.