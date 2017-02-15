Search
    Visual Arts - Feb. 16

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 8:52 p.m.

    AITKIN

    The Beanery Internet Cafe

    301 Minnesota Ave. N

    Wine event, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 26. Visit www.theaitkinbeanery.com for more information.

    Jaques Art Center

    121 Second St. NW.

    "It's for the Birds," exhibit, opens Feb. 24, with a public reception noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 25;

    The galleries are open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and is currently exhibiting the work of the center's namesake, Francis Lee Jaques.

    Go to www.jaquesart.com for more information.

    BRAINERD

    Art Matters Studio and Gallery

    1001 Kingwood St.

    Inside Franklin Arts Center

    "Raising The Bar for the Arts," an exhibition of select photographers from the 2016 Stage North Theatre Company productions of "A Midsummer Night's Dream," "The 39 Steps" and "Little Women," with an opening reception on Feb. 25 with exhibit running through March 25. For more information call 218-330-1780.

    Brainerd Public Library

    416 S. Fifth St.

    Artist Phyllis Frankum work on display through Feb. 28. For more information, contact the library at 218-829-5574.

    Central Lakes College

    Art Gallery

    501 W. College Drive

    "The Unchosen Ones," artwork by Minneapolis based photographer R. J. Kern on display through Feb. 24. The exhibition is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

    Crow Wing County

    Historical Society

    320 Laurel St.

    Various exhibits. For hours go to www.crowwinghistory.org or call 218-829-3268.

    The Crossing Arts Alliance

    Inside Franklin Arts Center

    1001 Kingwood St.

    Donna Salli will be the featured member artist through February.

    "What's Left: Lives Touched by Suicide," exhibition on display through Feb. 24. The exhibit will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

    More information at www.crossingarts.org or 218-833-0416.

    CROSBY

    Soo Line Depot Museum

    101 First St. NE.

    A traveling exhibit, Lake Roosevelt Artifact Exhibit and Interpretive Project and other exhibits. More information by calling the Cuyuna Iron Range Heritage Network at 218-545-1166.

    CROSSLAKE

    Community Center and Library

    14126 Daggett Pine Road

    Paintings by Crosslake Art Club members, ongoing.

    LITTLE FALLS

    Morrison County Govt. Center Gallery

    213 First Ave. SE.

    Local artists, weekdays, ongoing.

    Great River Arts

    122 First St. SE

    Andrew Nordin's "Disco Kisses and Other Stories of Abstraction" on display in the Main Gallery through Feb. 25.

    Kayla M. Gustin's "PHASE-New Findings" on display in the Front Gallery through Feb. 25.

    NEW YORK MILLS

    Cultural Center

    24 Main Ave. S

    Gallery show titled, "The Heart of Art," through March 4.

