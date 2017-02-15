Visual Arts - Feb. 16

Jaques Art Center

121 Second St. NW.

"It's for the Birds," exhibit, opens Feb. 24, with a public reception noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 25;

The galleries are open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and is currently exhibiting the work of the center's namesake, Francis Lee Jaques.

Go to www.jaquesart.com for more information.

BRAINERD

Art Matters Studio and Gallery

1001 Kingwood St.

Inside Franklin Arts Center

"Raising The Bar for the Arts," an exhibition of select photographers from the 2016 Stage North Theatre Company productions of "A Midsummer Night's Dream," "The 39 Steps" and "Little Women," with an opening reception on Feb. 25 with exhibit running through March 25. For more information call 218-330-1780.

Brainerd Public Library

416 S. Fifth St.

Artist Phyllis Frankum work on display through Feb. 28. For more information, contact the library at 218-829-5574.

Central Lakes College

Art Gallery

501 W. College Drive

"The Unchosen Ones," artwork by Minneapolis based photographer R. J. Kern on display through Feb. 24. The exhibition is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Crow Wing County

Historical Society

320 Laurel St.

Various exhibits. For hours go to www.crowwinghistory.org or call 218-829-3268.

The Crossing Arts Alliance

Inside Franklin Arts Center

1001 Kingwood St.

Donna Salli will be the featured member artist through February.

"What's Left: Lives Touched by Suicide," exhibition on display through Feb. 24. The exhibit will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

More information at www.crossingarts.org or 218-833-0416.

CROSBY

Soo Line Depot Museum

101 First St. NE.

A traveling exhibit, Lake Roosevelt Artifact Exhibit and Interpretive Project and other exhibits. More information by calling the Cuyuna Iron Range Heritage Network at 218-545-1166.

CROSSLAKE

Community Center and Library

14126 Daggett Pine Road

Paintings by Crosslake Art Club members, ongoing.

LITTLE FALLS

Morrison County Govt. Center Gallery

213 First Ave. SE.

Local artists, weekdays, ongoing.

Great River Arts

122 First St. SE

Andrew Nordin's "Disco Kisses and Other Stories of Abstraction" on display in the Main Gallery through Feb. 25.

Kayla M. Gustin's "PHASE-New Findings" on display in the Front Gallery through Feb. 25.

NEW YORK MILLS

Cultural Center

24 Main Ave. S

Gallery show titled, "The Heart of Art," through March 4.