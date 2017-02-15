Comedic juggler to hit Pequot Lakes stage

The show is part of the Greater Lakes Area Performing Arts season.

When Alex Clark did his first Arnold Schwarzenegger impression at age 12 his mom was impressed. Sixteen years later, Clark confessed he is still acting like he's 12.

His passion for entertaining was recognized at an early age when he was accepted at

Pioneer Valley Performing Arts High School. There he honed his skills as a comedian and juggler.

Clark entertains by mixing family-friendly and edgy humor together with knife juggling and ladder balancing. He's juggled chainsaws, tempted fate with fire and balanced on big unicycles, all while telling wise-cracking stories. While most comedians tell jokes from the safety of the stage, Clark brings it to the next level finishing his act from high above the crowd balanced atop a free standing ladder.

Clark was listed among 2014's Hottest Variety Acts. With more than 300,000 monthly views, Clark's cartoons make him an online prize.

With training from the Groundlings Theater Company, Cirque Du Soleil, and a hippie-run arts high school, Clark creates a show that is entertaining on every level. Jaw-dropping tricks, quick-witted comedy and captivating improvisation are all part of the show, a news release stated.

Clark has been the honored recipient of two People's Choice Awards and was an official

selection of the Los Angeles Comedy Festival. He is a return performer to the San Diego

Buskers Fest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Canadian Fringe Circuit.

When not on the road he lives and works in Los Angeles, honing his craft at local comedy clubs and working in the entertainment industry. He has worked on such shows as Top Chef and Showbiz Show with David Spade.

Tickets are $14 for adults, $12 for seniors 60 and older and $10 for youth age 18 and under.

For more information and to purchase tickets online go to www.glapa.info or call Pequot Lakes Community Education at 218-568-9200.

The performance is sponsored by the Brainerd Dispatch and Pine and Lakes Echo Journal.

This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.