Special Events - Feb. 16

BRAINERD

Monthly Author Event

Author Kyle "Guante" Tran Myhre to present his debut book ""A Love Song, A Death Rattle, A Battle Cry," noon March 6, Brainerd Public Library.

CROSBY

'SIZZLIN' THURSDAYS'

"SIZZLIN' THURSDAYS," 6:30-7:30 p.m. today, Feb. 16, "Soap Making Presentation" with Abbie Schramm; 6:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 23, "Author Talk" with Donna Salli of "A Notion of Pelicans." All events held at Hallett Library.

LITTLE FALLS

Sprout events

Sprout Growers and Makers Marketplace to host market vendors selling local food and art on six Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 25, March 25, Oct. 28, Nov. 18 and Dec. 9, Sprout building (old Crestliner building.)

DIY workshop

A Do It Yourself workshop with artist Pam Collins to make a mosaic table, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, subsequent classes are 5-8 p.m. Wednesday and then Feb. 23-24 to grout the projects, Great River Arts.The class costs $100 for GRA members and $120 for non-members. Registration can be done through the website www.greatart.org/adult-opportunities or by phone 320-632-0960 or in person at GRA.

NISSWA

Children's reading event

Nisswa Women's Club will host a children's book reading, 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Turtle Town Bookstore. Club member Karen Baloun will read "Paul Bunyan."

PEQUOT LAKES

Comedic juggler

Comedic juggler Alex Clark to perform, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25, Pequot Lakes High School Theater, as part of the Greater Lakes Area Performing Arts season. Tickets are $14 for adults, $12 for seniors 60 and older and $10 for youth age 18 and under. For more information and to purchase tickets online go to www.glapa.info or call Pequot Lakes Community Education at 218-568-9200.