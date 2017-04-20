Search
    Visual Arts - April 20

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 9:00 a.m.

    AITKIN

    The Beanery Internet Cafe

    301 Minnesota Ave. N

    Wines from High Places, 6:30 p.m. today April 20. Visit www.theaitkinbeanery.com for more information.

    Jaques Art Center

    121 Second St. NW.

    "Floral Explosion - Double Exposure" featuring local twin sisters, Kimberly Heft Cook and Pamela Heft Andell on display through May 20. Go to www.jaquesart.com for more information.

    BRAINERD

    Brainerd Public Library

    416 S. Fifth St.

    Artist Joyce Popkin's work on display through May 31. For more information, contact the library at 218-829-5574.

    Central Lakes College

    Art Gallery

    501 W. College Drive

    "Discoveries In Ceramics, An Independent Study Student Exhibition," on display through April 21. The gallery is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

    Crow Wing County

    Historical Society

    320 Laurel St.

    Various exhibits. For hours go to www.crowwinghistory.org or call 218-829-3268.

    The Crossing Arts Alliance

    Inside Franklin Arts Center

    1001 Kingwood St.

    Judith Kuusisto will be the featured member artist through April. For more information visit www.crossingarts.org or call TCAA at 218-833-0416.

    CROSBY

    Soo Line Depot Museum

    101 First St. NE.

    A traveling exhibit, Lake Roosevelt Artifact Exhibit and Interpretive Project and other exhibits. More information by calling the Cuyuna Iron Range Heritage Network at 218-545-1166.

    CROSSLAKE

    Community Center and Library

    14126 Daggett Pine Road

    Paintings by Crosslake Art Club members, ongoing.

    LITTLE FALLS

    Morrison County Govt. Center Gallery

    122 First Ave. SE.

    Local artists, weekdays, ongoing.

