Special Events - April 20

BRAINERD

'Work of Art' workshop series

The Brainerd Public Library will host a free series of workshops called "Work Of Art." Next workshop "Legal Considerations," 1-3:30 p.m. Wednesday. To register for this free workshop call the library at 218-829-5574.

Verse Like Water

Verse Like Water, the visiting poet program of Central Lakes College, will host poet

Mark Conway at noon April 28 in the CLC Hassler Library; free.

Folk Dancing

International Folk Dancing, 7 p.m. Monday, Room 228 at the Franklin Art Center. The dance is open to the public.

Auditions set

Auditions for "On Golden Pond: 7 p.m. May 5 and 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. May 6, Franklin Arts Center Auditorium. Performance dates are June 28-30 and July 1.

Region V Festival

The American Association of Community Theatre Region V Festival, April 28-29, Central Lakes College, hosted by Brainerd Community Theatre. For more information or to purchase workshop tickets, contact the CLC Theatre Box Office at 218-855-8199. Individual performance tickets can be purchased at the door as available.

CROSBY

Writers workshop

The Quillmasters Writer's Group of the Jessie F. Hallett Memorial Library will host a Writer's Workshop featuring author Kate St. Vincent Vogl from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 16. The fee, which includes lunch is $7. Contact the Library at 546-8005 for more information and to register.

Sip and Savor

Sip and Savor, 5-7 p.m. May 23, Crosby Memorial Park. Reservations are required by May 15. Cost is $20 for chamber members and $30 for non-members. Call the chamber office at 218-546-8131 to purchase tickets in advance.

CROSSLAKE

Crosslake Historical Society event

Raleigh Kinney, a nationally renowned artist, who donated two original paintings to the Crosslake Historical Society, can be viewed May 16 at the upcoming fundraiser at Whitefish Lodge and Suites.

LITTLE FALLS

Book Sale

The Little Falls Friends of the Library book sale, Great River Regional Library: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today, April 20; noon to 6 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.