    Live Music - April 20

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 9:30 a.m.

    For week of April 20-26; bands perform 9 p.m. to close with no cover unless otherwise noted.

    BRAINERD

    Eagles Club

    124 Front St.

    No band Friday

    Last Turn Saloon

    214 S. Eighth St.

    Open Mic, first Wednesday of month (sign-up, 6:30 p.m.)

    Bluegrass Jam, 6:30-8:30 p.m. every first, third and fifth Thursday of the month.

    Flat Top Junction, 8-11 p.m. Saturday

    Liquor Pigz

    718 Laurel St.

    Karaoke, 10 p.m. every Wednesday

    Jam session/open mic, 9 p.m. every Sunday

    Roundhouse Brewery

    1551 Northern Pacific Road

    Brendan Flynn and Bill Shaffer, 6:30 p.m. Friday

    The Woods

    19624 County Highway 3

    Levi Pelzer, Friday

    Shep's on Sixth

    315 S. Sixth St.

    DJ, every Friday-Saturday in Elbow Room

    BREEZY POINT

    Commander Bar

    30279 Airport Road

    Blackout, 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday

    JJ'S Pub

    Downstairs of the Commander

    Dave Burkart, 5-9 p.m. Saturday

    CROSBY

    The Bridge Tavern

    26929 Highway 6

    Wanted (classic country), 4-8 p.m. Sundays

    DEERWOOD

    American Legion

    23659 Forest Road

    Muddy Water Band, 7-10 p.m. Friday

    IRONTON

    240 Curtis Avenue

    Muddy Water Band, 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday

