The performances will be held in the Chalberg Theatre at Central Lakes College in Brainerd. "'The Giver" will take the stage at 1 p.m. and "The Grapes of Wrath" will perform at 7:30 p.m.

Adapted from the Newberry Award winning book by Lois Lowry, "The Giver" is set in a "utopian" future where society has eliminated pain and strife by converting to "Sameness," a plan that has also eradicated emotional depth from their lives. The play's protagonist, young Jonas, inherits an unusual career: to receive and keep the memories of his community's past. Lessons with his elder predecessor, The Giver, teach Jonas of love, war, and all of life's unknown joys and pains. As his oppressive world continues unchanged, Jonas must decide whether to keep these secrets or upend his community.

Set in the heart of the Great Depression, "The Grapes of Wrath" follows the fictional Joad family, a family of tenant farmers who work their land for a living and pass it down through generations. When the Great Plains become the Dust Bowl, their crops fail and they are forced off their property. Packing their belongings into one rickety truck, the family sets off for the promised land of California. Their struggles and determination to survive are at the core of this powerful story.

'The Grapes of Wrath' is adapted by Frank Galati from the John Steinbeck novel. Steinbeck's story of perseverance against the odds won the Pulitzer Prize for literature. Galati's stage adaptation won a Tony Award as Best Play.

"This is a terrific opportunity for area theatre-goers," Series Director Patrick Spradlin stated in a news release. "These are two extraordinary pieces of dramatic literature performed by a top-notch theatre company."

The National Players, a touring company based at the Olney Theatre Center in Maryland, just north of Washington, D.C. Founded in 1949 by a priest who was head of the Catholic University drama department, its mission was then, and remains, "to stimulate young people's higher thinking skills by presenting classical plays in surprisingly accessible ways."

"We've hosted this company before with a different Steinbeck work," states Spradlin. "Their production of 'Of Mice and Men' was incredible. I still hear people comment about that experience. For this tour, we've scheduled an extra performance of 'The Giver' for middle school students from Forestview."

