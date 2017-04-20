Entertainment Briefs - April 20

The "Work Of Art" series offers business skills and professional development for artists in all disciplines—visual, performing and literary arts. Artists can take the whole series, customized combinations, or individual workshops that best suit their needs.

The next workshop "Legal Considerations" will be 1-3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Brainerd library. Participants obtain general information about intellectual property, contract basics and how to structure artistic business. All participants will have one-on-one assistance from Naomi Schliesman, Springboard for the Arts artist development coordinator, so participants are encouraged to come with questions. To register for this free workshop call the library at 218-829- 5574.

Springboard's Work of Art: Business Skills for Artists curriculum is also available as the Work

of Art Toolkit, a 12-part workbook and video series that guides artists through every facet of building a successful and sustainable career. It is available at springboardexchange.org/workofart/ for free digitally via the Creative Exchange platform.

These programs are made possible with funding from Kitchigami Regional Library through the

State of Minnesota's Legacy Amendment funds, Springboard for the Arts and the Crossing Arts

Alliance to preserve arts and cultural heritage.

Upcoming classes include:

• 10 a.m.to 12:30 p.m. May 6: "Pricing" Discover an analytical approach to defining key elements that will help you calculate the costs and prices of your art for a variety of markets.

• 2-4:30 p.m. May 6: "Time Management" Discover analytical and tool-based approaches to tackle hurdles related to efficiency, flexibility and your work-life balance.

• 1-3:30 p.m. May 18: "Funding" Learn how to think creatively about diversifying your funding streams by exploring traditional and new models for generating value, resources, and revenue.

FMS students selected for State Honor Band

Two Forestview Middle School Band students were recently selected as members of the Minnesota Band Director's Association State Honor Band: eighth-grader Jenna Host, who plays the french horn and seventh-grader Avery Anakkala, who plays the clarinet.

The honor band will meet Saturday for an all day rehearsal and perform in a 2 p.m. Sunday concert at Chanhassen High School. The public is invited to attend. Grades six through eighth in honor band will be directed by John Lace, retired band director from Anoka High School.

There were 370 students from 81 schools who submitted the rigorous audition of which 75 students were selected for the State Honor Band. The Minnesota Band Director's Association coordinates and sponsors the event.

Forestview bands are directed by Jessica Moats and Chuck Carlson.

Hawkey to take Little Falls stage

LITTLE FALLS—Chris Hawkey will perform April 28 for an acoustic set as part of the 14 Fridays Performing Arts Series at the Great River Arts in Little Falls. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the performance are $15 available in advance at Great River Arts, online at www.greatart.org or by phone at 320-632-0960 or at the door.

Hawkey began his career as a radio DJ, working for 15 years in the industry before transitioning to recording and performing. He sang three songs with the Rocket Club, the songs spent time on the Billboard National Country music charts. In 2014, Hawkey launched his first solo country record filled with songs catchy songs like "My Kinda Crazy." He has since released two more albums and toured all over the United States.

Junior High Choral Festival planned Wednesday

Members of the Pillager Junior High School choirs will attend the second annual Central Minnesota Junior High Choral Festival Wednesday at the Bertha-Hewitt school.

This year's festival will boast an attendance of more than 250 junior high students from area schools to sing under the direction of guest conductor Steve Hoemberg.

Family and community members are welcome to attend a free concert featuring three songs from the mass chorus beginning at 1 p.m.

Thanks to the sponsors including Popplers, Music, Inc., Tri-County Health and the Eagle Bend Lions, this event is of minimal cost to students.

Contact the festival manager, Amber Sazama, at ambersazama@gmail.com for more information.

Stillwater choir to perform in Brainerd

The Stillwater High School Concert Choir will perform a concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Brainerd.

Stillwater High School has a long tradition of musical excellence and is home to one of the most respected choral programs in the state, according to a news release. The choir, under the direction of Angela Mitchell, is a select mixed-voice ensemble of 66 voices. Repertoire includes

the highest quality literature from Gregorian to contemporary composers. The Stillwater Choir has been a featured ensemble at Dorian, Concordia and St. Olaf festivals and has twice performed for the American Choral Directors Association Choral Arts Finale at Orchestra Hall.

While on tour the choir will be performing historical pieces by Monteverdi, Hassler and Debussy as well as contemporary choral pieces by Lauridsen, Hogan, F. Melius Christiansen and LaBarr.

Next Verse Like Water program set

Verse Like Water, the visiting poet program of Central Lakes College, will host poet

Mark Conway at noon April 28 in the CLC Hassler Library in Brainerd. This will conclude the fifth year of programming for Verse Like Water.

Conway has won numerous national awards for his work, and his third book, "In the Middle Sky," will be published by Four Way Books in early 2018. His poems have appeared on the PBS News Hour, The Paris Review, The American Poetry Review, The Virginia Quarterly Review and the Harvard Review.

Conway directs the College of St. Benedict Literary Arts Institute and has been an important evangelist for poetry and writing on the American literary scene for decades.

"Mark Conway's poems are dreamed in vivid, powerful language that engage the reader, and calls us in many senses to travel," Jeff Johnson CLC English instructor and proprietor of Verse Like Water, stated in a news release. "One moment you are at his kitchen table, hearing a voice speak of his love for his wife, the next you are in Rome watching a market being taken down, and suddenly you are walking with him on a spring day, witnessing 'the junk that a neighbor left in our yard.' There is a seriousness in his poetry, especially when it comes to addressing the solitude we feel when we lose people we love, but there is also hope, resolve, and, bemused humor regarding how weird it is sometimes to be a 'self.'

"Mark is a master of imagery, and attendees who collect delightful figures of speech will not leave empty handed."

This event is sponsored by Minnesota Public Radio.

Great River Strings to feature 2 violin soloists

The upcoming Great River Strings concerts will feature two violinists: Brian Buckstead and Annie Goodwin.

"Time Versus Eternity" is the theme of the concerts to be held 7 p.m. Saturday at Salem Lutheran in Deerwood and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at First Lutheran in Aitkin.

Buckstead is an assistant professor of violin and viola at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. Buckstead received his bachelor's of music degree from St.Olaf College and his master's and doctor's degrees in musical arts from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He tours extensively throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia. Buckstead is the featured soloist on the CD Baroque Masterworks by the Beloit Janesville Symphony, playing Vivaldi's Four Seasons and Bach's Brandenburg Concerto No. 4.

Goodwin has served as concertmaster of the Great River Strings for the last three seasons. A junior at Crosby-Ironton High School, she was selected to perform with the Minnesota High School All State Orchestra last year. She has been a student of local violin instructor Arnie Anderson, Sally O'Reilly at the University of Minnesota and Buckstead. Goodwin has been a featured soloist with Great River Strings in the past, playing Bach's Concerto for Two Violins and Cathy Moklebust's Peace in Our Time.

Folk Dancing returns Monday

International Folk Dancing will be 7 p.m. Monday in Room 228 at the Franklin Art Center in Brainerd. The dance is open to the public.

The New Piney Woods Folk Dance Club is a non profit organization that meets once a month to enjoy the music and dance of many countries around the world. They dance for the pure joy of moving to music and for the fellowship of being with people that appreciate how our cultural diversity is our strength. All of the dances are taught and are tailored for beginning dancers. Dancers are asked to bring soft soled shoes or be prepared to dance in stocking feet.

There is a suggested donation to cover the rent of the room but no admission is required. For more information call Paul Wilson at 218-764-2994 or check the Facebook page.

Upcoming events at Cultural Center

NEW YORK MILLS—There are several events planned at the Cultural Center in New York Mills.

An EP release party and concert for Lacey Guck' solo debut, "Will Play for Coffee" will be 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Cultural Center.

Originally from New York Mills, Guck now lives, writes and sings in Fargo, ND. Since 2012, she's played countless gigs in the local scene. Guck's live EP features songs written about tenacity, optimism and personal growth.

Tickets to the event, which include a free copy of the EP, are $15 at the door, or $12 in advance, $5 for students, and members get $2 off admission price. Tickets can be purchased by phone at 218-385-3339.

Climb Theatre of Minneapolis presents a Humans of Minnesota play at 7:30 p.m. April 28 at the center Humans of Minnesota is a project supported by a grant from the Minnesota Arts Board whereby actor educators visit towns in rural Minnesota. They collect oral traditions, legends and stories to be made into performance pieces highlighting what it is like to be a human of Minnesota. Interviews are conducted, impromptu story-collection in public spaces is done and formal storytelling workshops are given.

This performance is based on stories collected by the playwrights and actors of Climb Theatre while visiting the the lakes area over a period of two weeks in March. The interviews of local residents are then combined and transformed into a theatre piece which highlights life in Otter Tail County.

Climb Theatre is a Minneapolis based education and outreach organization whose mission it is to create and perform plays, classes, and other creative works that inspire and propel people, especially young people toward actions that benefit themselves, each other and the community. Climb is solely a touring theatre company so all performances happen at schools, camps, offices, and centers—wherever people are. Climb reaches an average of 623 audience members every day.

Then at 3 p.m. April 30 the Fargo-Moorhead Gay Men's Chorus will perform their spring concert, Memories and Momentum: Best of FMGMC.

Formed in 2013, Fargo-Moorhead Gay Men's Chorus exists to broaden horizons, open minds, and change attitudes toward the LGBT community in Eastern North Dakota and Western Minnesota among those who have yet to accept LGBT people as part of American society. Tickets for both shows are $15 at the door, $12 in advance and $5 for students.

For more information visit the center's website at www.kulcher.org or call the Cultural Center at 218-385-3339.