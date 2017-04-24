HGTV has ordered a whopping 20 episodes for the seventh season -- more episodes than any season in the past of the home improvement show. Season 7 is slated to debut in December 2017.

According to HGTV's website, their cameras for Season 7 "captured the ups and downs of Tarek and Christina's house flipping business as well as their family life. While the couple has separated, each one has turned the page to a new life that includes a continued commitment to running their house flipping business together and delivering fresh episodes of 'Flip or Flop.'"

"Tarek and I have been working together for a long time and we look forward to continuing to work together on 'Flip or Flop,'" said Christina in a statement today.

Tarek added, "From the beginning, HGTV has shown Christina and me tremendous support and we are excited to go out there and flip many more houses for 'Flip or Flop.'"

At the time of their separation, the co-hosts gave a statement to People, saying, "Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage. We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed...During the process, we are committed to our kids and being the best parents we can be. We will continue to work through this process civilly and cooperatively, and plan to continue our professional life together."

While no charges were filed, the spring 2016 altercation resulted in police responding to "a call of a possibly suicidal male with a gun" at the El Moussas home in Orange County, California, according to TMZ, who at the time reported that a helicopter and 11 deputies arrived at the scene, seizing five guns, despite Tarek claiming he only intended to "blow off some steam" and was not a threat to himself or others.

The couple officially filed for divorce earlier this year, and are parents to two young children.

"Flip or Flop" wrapped its sixth season last month, which according to HGTV, attracted 17 million viewers. Aside from ratings success, "Flip or Flop" has spawned a franchise for HGTV, which currently has spinoffs in the works set in Las Vegas, Atlanta, Fort Worth, Nashville and Chicago.