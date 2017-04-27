Special Events - April 27
AITKIN
Art events
Kaleidoscope, 10-11:30 a.m. first Saturday of the month, Jaques Art Center; Coloring Club, 1-3 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month. More information on classes available at www.jaquesart.com or 218-927-2363.
BRAINERD
'Work of Art' workshop series
The Brainerd Public Library to host series of workshops called "Work Of Art." "Pricing," 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 6; "Time Management," 2-4:30 p.m. May 6; "Funding," 1-3:30 p.m. May 18. To register for this free workshop call the library at 218-829-5574.
Verse Like Water
Verse Like Water, the visiting poet program of Central Lakes College, will host poet
Mark Conway at noon Friday, CLC Hassler Library; free.
Auditions set
Auditions for "On Golden Pond: 7 p.m. May 5 and 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. May 6, Franklin Arts Center Auditorium. Performance dates are June 28-30 and July 1.
Region V Festival
The American Association of Community Theatre Region V Festival, Friday-Saturday, Central Lakes College, hosted by Brainerd Community Theatre. For more information or to purchase workshop tickets, contact the CLC Theatre Box Office at 218-855-8199. Individual performance tickets can be purchased at the door as available.
Author Event
Author Anne Dunn to speak as next author in the Brown Bag Lunch series, noon May 1, Brainerd Public Library; free.
Felting Class
Felting classes with Lisa Jordan, May 4 and 7, The Crossing Arts Alliance. For more information, visit www.crossingarts.org or contact TCAA at 218-833-0416.
CROSBY
Writers workshop
The Quillmasters Writer's Group of the Jessie F. Hallett Memorial Library will host a Writer's Workshop featuring author Kate St. Vincent Vogl from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 16. The fee, which includes lunch is $7. Contact the Library at 546-8005 for more information and to register.
Sip and Savor
Sip and Savor, 5-7 p.m. May 23, Crosby Memorial Park. Reservations are required by May 15. Cost is $20 for chamber members and $30 for non-members. Call the chamber office at 218-546-8131 to purchase tickets in advance.