Special Events - April 27

BRAINERD

'Work of Art' workshop series

The Brainerd Public Library to host series of workshops called "Work Of Art." "Pricing," 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 6; "Time Management," 2-4:30 p.m. May 6; "Funding," 1-3:30 p.m. May 18. To register for this free workshop call the library at 218-829-5574.

Verse Like Water

Verse Like Water, the visiting poet program of Central Lakes College, will host poet

Mark Conway at noon Friday, CLC Hassler Library; free.

Auditions set

Auditions for "On Golden Pond: 7 p.m. May 5 and 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. May 6, Franklin Arts Center Auditorium. Performance dates are June 28-30 and July 1.

Region V Festival

The American Association of Community Theatre Region V Festival, Friday-Saturday, Central Lakes College, hosted by Brainerd Community Theatre. For more information or to purchase workshop tickets, contact the CLC Theatre Box Office at 218-855-8199. Individual performance tickets can be purchased at the door as available.

Author Event

Author Anne Dunn to speak as next author in the Brown Bag Lunch series, noon May 1, Brainerd Public Library; free.

Felting Class

Felting classes with Lisa Jordan, May 4 and 7, The Crossing Arts Alliance. For more information, visit www.crossingarts.org or contact TCAA at 218-833-0416.

CROSBY

Writers workshop

The Quillmasters Writer's Group of the Jessie F. Hallett Memorial Library will host a Writer's Workshop featuring author Kate St. Vincent Vogl from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 16. The fee, which includes lunch is $7. Contact the Library at 546-8005 for more information and to register.

Sip and Savor

Sip and Savor, 5-7 p.m. May 23, Crosby Memorial Park. Reservations are required by May 15. Cost is $20 for chamber members and $30 for non-members. Call the chamber office at 218-546-8131 to purchase tickets in advance.