    Live Music - April 27

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 2:33 p.m.

    For week of April 27- May 3; bands perform 9 p.m. to close with no cover unless otherwise noted.

    BRAINERD

    Eagles Club

    124 Front St.

    Church of Cash, 7:30-11:30 p.m. Friday; $2 for members and $8 for guests.

    Last Turn Saloon

    214 S. Eighth St.

    Open Mic, first Wednesday of month (sign-up, 6:30 p.m.)

    Bluegrass Jam, 6:30-8:30 p.m. every first, third and fifth Thursday of the month.

    Liquor Pigz

    718 Laurel St.

    Karaoke, 10 p.m. every Wednesday

    Jam session/open mic, 9 p.m. every Sunday

    O'Madden Pub

    11266 Pine Beach Peninsula

    Jud Hailey, Friday-Saturday

    Roundhouse Brewery

    1551 Northern Pacific Road

    Brendan Flynn and Bill Shaffer, 6:30 p.m. Friday

    Shep's on Sixth

    315 S. Sixth St.

    DJ, every Friday-Saturday in Elbow Room

    BREEZY POINT

    Commander Bar

    30279 Airport Road

    Skitzo Fonik, 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday

    CROSBY

    The Bridge Tavern

    26929 Highway 6

    Wanted (classic country), 4-8 p.m. Sundays

    NISSWA

    American Legion

    25807 Main St.

    Tail Gunners, 7 p.m. Saturday

