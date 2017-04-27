Live Music - April 27
For week of April 27- May 3; bands perform 9 p.m. to close with no cover unless otherwise noted.
BRAINERD
Eagles Club
124 Front St.
Church of Cash, 7:30-11:30 p.m. Friday; $2 for members and $8 for guests.
Last Turn Saloon
214 S. Eighth St.
Open Mic, first Wednesday of month (sign-up, 6:30 p.m.)
Bluegrass Jam, 6:30-8:30 p.m. every first, third and fifth Thursday of the month.
Liquor Pigz
718 Laurel St.
Karaoke, 10 p.m. every Wednesday
Jam session/open mic, 9 p.m. every Sunday
O'Madden Pub
11266 Pine Beach Peninsula
Jud Hailey, Friday-Saturday
Roundhouse Brewery
1551 Northern Pacific Road
Brendan Flynn and Bill Shaffer, 6:30 p.m. Friday
Shep's on Sixth
315 S. Sixth St.
DJ, every Friday-Saturday in Elbow Room
BREEZY POINT
Commander Bar
30279 Airport Road
Skitzo Fonik, 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday
CROSBY
The Bridge Tavern
26929 Highway 6
Wanted (classic country), 4-8 p.m. Sundays
NISSWA
American Legion
25807 Main St.
Tail Gunners, 7 p.m. Saturday