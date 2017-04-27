Visual Arts - April 27
AITKIN
The Beanery Internet Cafe
301 Minnesota Ave. N
Music with Ed Walczak and Dan Lund, 7-9 p.m. Friday; Next wine event, 6:30 p.m. May 18. Visit www.theaitkinbeanery.com for more information.
Jaques Art Center
121 Second St. NW.
"Floral Explosion - Double Exposure" featuring local twin sisters, Kimberly Heft Cook and Pamela Heft Andell on display through May 20. Go to www.jaquesart.com for more information.
BRAINERD
Brainerd Public Library
416 S. Fifth St.
Artist Joyce Popkin's work on display through May 31. For more information, contact the library at 218-829-5574.
Central Lakes College
Art Gallery
501 W. College Drive
Design and Media Graduate Portfolio Exhibition on display May 1-12, with an artists reception from 5-8 p.m. May 3. The gallery is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Crow Wing County
Historical Society
320 Laurel St.
Various exhibits. For hours go to www.crowwinghistory.org or call 218-829-3268.
The Crossing Arts Alliance
Inside Franklin Arts Center
1001 Kingwood St.
Judith Kuusisto will be the featured member artist through April. For more information visit www.crossingarts.org or call TCAA at 218-833-0416.
CROSBY
Soo Line Depot Museum
101 First St. NE.
A traveling exhibit, Lake Roosevelt Artifact Exhibit and Interpretive Project and other exhibits. More information by calling the Cuyuna Iron Range Heritage Network at 218-545-1166.
CROSSLAKE
Community Center and Library
14126 Daggett Pine Road
Paintings by Crosslake Art Club members, ongoing.
Whitefish Lodge and Suites
14150 Swann Drive
Two original paintings by Raleigh Kinney, a nationally renowned artist, may be viewed May 16 at a fundraiser.
LITTLE FALLS
Morrison County Govt. Center Gallery
122 First Ave. SE.
Local artists, weekdays, ongoing.