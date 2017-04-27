Visual Arts - April 27

Jaques Art Center

121 Second St. NW.

"Floral Explosion - Double Exposure" featuring local twin sisters, Kimberly Heft Cook and Pamela Heft Andell on display through May 20. Go to www.jaquesart.com for more information.

BRAINERD

Brainerd Public Library

416 S. Fifth St.

Artist Joyce Popkin's work on display through May 31. For more information, contact the library at 218-829-5574.

Central Lakes College

Art Gallery

501 W. College Drive

Design and Media Graduate Portfolio Exhibition on display May 1-12, with an artists reception from 5-8 p.m. May 3. The gallery is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Crow Wing County

Historical Society

320 Laurel St.

Various exhibits. For hours go to www.crowwinghistory.org or call 218-829-3268.

The Crossing Arts Alliance

Inside Franklin Arts Center

1001 Kingwood St.

Judith Kuusisto will be the featured member artist through April. For more information visit www.crossingarts.org or call TCAA at 218-833-0416.

CROSBY

Soo Line Depot Museum

101 First St. NE.

A traveling exhibit, Lake Roosevelt Artifact Exhibit and Interpretive Project and other exhibits. More information by calling the Cuyuna Iron Range Heritage Network at 218-545-1166.

CROSSLAKE

Community Center and Library

14126 Daggett Pine Road

Paintings by Crosslake Art Club members, ongoing.

Whitefish Lodge and Suites

14150 Swann Drive

Two original paintings by Raleigh Kinney, a nationally renowned artist, may be viewed May 16 at a fundraiser.

LITTLE FALLS

Morrison County Govt. Center Gallery

122 First Ave. SE.

Local artists, weekdays, ongoing.